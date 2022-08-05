Connect with us

‘Loose Women’ star Kaye Adams is the fourth celeb confirmed for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

The TV star is the latest to join the line-up.

Published

Kaye Adams
Credit: BBC

‘Loose Women’ star Kaye Adams is the fourth celebrity contestant confirmed for the brand new series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘.

Revealed earlier today on ITV’s ‘Loose Women’, Adams joins the previously announced Will Mellor, Kym Marsh and Richie Anderson in the ballroom for the new series.

Adams said: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and i can’t think of a better way of doing it than showing the world my two left feet. Pray for me!”

Adams is a broadcaster best known as an anchor on ITV topical discussion show ‘Loose Women’ as well as for hosting the morning show on BBC Radio Scotland. Having started her career as a news journalist she has presented programming for various TV channels including STV, the BBC and Channel 5.

She started her popular podcast, ‘How To Be 60 with Kaye Adams;, in 2022. 

The remaining celebrity contestants joining the new series will be announced soon.

