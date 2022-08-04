Grace Leer releases new song ‘Ones Before Me’ & Announces EP for September

Grace Leer has released her single ‘Ones Before Me’ to all music platforms. The single, written by Madison Kozak, Andy Skibb and Catt Gravitt, is a fun sing-along tune that celebrates country music greats including Loretta, Waylon and Willie. Leer recorded it live in a Nashville studio and producer Dan Fernandez really brought the mix to life by creating a live feel with a modern twist and a guitar lick that’s guaranteed to stick around long after the song has finished.

“I love this song so much because it’s a toast to all the country legends that paved the way for artists like myself to do what I do,” exclaims Leer. “Dan Fernandez really brought this to life and I’m so excited it’s out.”

In case you missed Leer’s terrific last release, ‘After 1’ you can catch up with it below.

‘Ones Before Me’ and ‘After 1’ are both part of Leer’s self-titled EP slated for release on September 14. The project was produced by Dan Fernandez and features such songwriters as Lanco’s Tate Howell, Joey Hyde and Madison Kozak among others.

Pre-save the EP here.

Track Listing:

Brought a Girl – (Sam Ellis, Grace Leer, Joybeth Taylor)

The One – (Mike Walker, Joey Hyde, Shelby Darrall)

After 1 – (Grace Leer, Dan Fernandez, Tate Howell)

Meant To Be – (Grace Leer, Jared Hampton, Tate Howell)

Ones Before Me – (Madison Kozak, Andy Skibb, Catt Gravitt)

A Thousand Miles From Nowhere – (Dwight Yoakam)