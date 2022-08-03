Mitchell Tenpenny becomes a streaming billionaire & announces new album ‘This is the Heavy’

Riser House/Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville hosted a celebration for Mitchell Tenpenny this week to commemorate his surpassing the one billion streams threshold and his first triple-platinum plaque presentation. The private party was held at Nashville’s ‘Nightscape’ entertainment venue where Mitchell was presented with Sony Music Nashville’s ‘Billionaire’ award, recognizing his 1.3 Billion career on-demand streams. Mitchell was also presented a 3x Platinum plaque for his first-ever single “Drunk Me” that has now amassed nearly 580 million global on-demand streams, a Gold plaque for his debut album ‘Telling All My Secrets’ and a Gold plaque for current smash single “Truth About You.”

During the special event Tenpenny announced he will release a 20-track album on September 16 titled ‘This Is The Heavy‘ and he gave an exclusive first-listen to track “Always Something With You.” We’ve heard an advance of ‘Always Something With You’ and can tell you that this song is an absolute banger. Uptempo, fizzing with energy and melodies and harmonies bursting out all over the place!

Pre-order/add/save the album HERE.

Ctedit: Columbia / Sony Music Nashville

This Friday, August 5 the album’s full track listing will be revealed. Like his first project, Mitchell co-wrote all the songs on his ‘This Is The Heavy’ album including the album’s first country radio single “Truth About You,” which is currently Top 10 and rising. The project was produced by Mitchell and Jordan M. Schmidt.

“I hope the fans are as excited as I am that this music will be out soon,” expressed Mitchell. “I spent an enormous amount of time writing during the pandemic and sharing bits and pieces of what I was working on along the way. The fans really showed up for me by giving me feedback on what they were liking. Their direction helped shape this album and stretched me as a songwriter and artist.”