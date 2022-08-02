The Hunna release savage new song ‘Trash’ & Announce UK tour dates

The Hunna have announced a UK headline tour for October & November 2022. The band will be touring in support of their recently announced forthcoming self-titled new album out October 28th via Believe.



The 14-date tour will start at the Tramshed in Cardiff on October 18th and finish at The Mill, Birmingham on November 5th. The band will play London’s Electric Ballroom on November 4th. Tickets will go on pre-sale at 9am Wednesday August 3rd, and general sale at 9am Friday August 5th. Tickets will be available via thehunnaofficial.com/live



Last Friday (July 29th) the band released the riotous new single ‘Trash’. A potent blend of anger and savage dark humour, the lead single from the new album kicks things off by giving the music industry both barrels, taking pot-shots at the execs who told them “TikTok, TikTok or else you get dropped”.





The punk rock choruses and Beastie Boys-esque verses ooze with 90s and 00s rock influences, which extend into the brilliantly tongue-in-cheek video. The grainy fisheye film captures Ryan Potter (vocals/guitar), Dan Dorney (guitar) and Jack Metcalfe (drums) comically characterising the industry bigwigs.



“We’re not calling anyone specific out,“ explains Ryan. “it’s just overall industry suckiness. It highlights things we’ve experienced in the industry over the years and things we see going on and hear about now. There’s a lot of bad shit that still goes on in the industry and a lot of it gets swept under the rug. But we’re in the position where we’re on our fourth album, we feel refreshed and confident and this is what we’re going to say. You either like it or you don’t, it’s cool either way. We are who we are.”

UK HEADLINE TOUR DATES

October

18th – Tramshed, Cardiff

20th – Trinity, Bristol

21st – Waterfront, Norwich

22nd – Beckett SU, Leeds

23rd – Leadmill, Sheffield

25th – O2 Ritz, Manchester

26th – Boiler Shop, Newcastle

27th – SWG3, Glasgow

29th – La Belle Angele, Edinburgh

30th – Arts Club, Liverpool



November

2nd – Engine Rooms, Southampton

3rd – Concorde 2, Brighton

4th – Electric Ballroom, London

5th – The Mill, Birmingham

‘The Hunna’ will be released digitally and in an array of physical formats including vinyl / CD / cassette available to pre-order here, as well as special fan bundles and exclusive signed merchandise via store.thehunnaofficial.com





