CMAFest ’22 airs this week in the USA & UK – Tickets on sale for 2023 too

We had such a blast out in Nashville in June for the return of the CMAFest after a two year enforced absence. If you were there or couldn’t make it this year you can watch the highlights on both sides of the Atlantic in different ways this week!

As a refresher, or some pre-game homework, you can find out what we thought were the Top 10 most iconic moments of CMAFest this year right here

Highlights of the festival air in America on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 8/7c on ABC. It will also stream next day on Hulu.This primetime special is led by first-time hosts Dierks Bentley and Elle King featuring 30 performances from music’s hottest stars, including Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and more. You can watch a sneak peak below:

In the UK an edited highlights package that comes in at around 80 minutes will air on the BBC iPlayer from Thursday August 4th. The link to that stream is right here.

Four-night stadium passes for the 50th CMA Fest on June 8-11, 2023 will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 10AM CT.

In other CMA news, two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan and NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning come together for the first time to host “The 56th Annual CMA Awards” live in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 9 on ABC.