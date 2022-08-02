Karen Waldrup announces new song ‘Just Ain’t Love’ from forthcoming new album

Karen Waldrup is back with new music and a heavy hitter songwriter and Grammy-award winning producer in tow. ‘Just Ain’t Love’ , a catchy upbeat tune with distinguishing saxophone tones, written by Waldrup and Marcus Hummon, is slated for released on August 12. The story song, co-produced by Grammy-award winning Paul Worley and Biff Watson, is sure to attract fans with its ear-worm melody, cowbells and lyrics poking fun at improbable love.

“I couldn’t be more excited about releasing this single,” says Waldrup. “This is the album I’ve always dreamed of making and this song is such a great introduction to the rest of the album. I wrote it and it depicts what folks should expect on the rest of the album.” Pre-save ‘Just Ain’t Love’ here.

Credit: Karen Waldrup

The seven song album, co-produced by Grammy-award winning producer Paul Worley and Biff Watson and completely funded by investors via the forward thinking music industry company Music Benefactors, is slated for release this September.

“Writing and creating this record has been the biggest blessing to my musical journey and I can’t wait for you to hear it,” adds Waldrup. Here is another look at a song from the forthcoming album as Waldrup sings the heartfelt, touching song ‘Normandy’ she co-wrote with a WWII veteran:

Pre-order the ‘Kendall County Road’ album here.