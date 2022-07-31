Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Tyler Hubbard to release ‘Dancin’ in the Country’ project on August 19th

New music on the way in August and January 2023.

Published

Tyler Hubbard
Credit: John Russo

Tyler Hubbard has announced that his highly anticipated debut solo album will hit early next year, on January 27. But fans won’t have to wait that long to hear more of Hubbard’s new music. On August 19, he will release five additional songs to his already released single “5 Foot 9,” and tracks “35’s” and “Way Home.”

‘Dancin’ In The Country’ is a project of specially selected songs for the fans in advance of Hubbard’s upcoming album and for his live shows this fall on Keith Urban’s “THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR.” 

Pre-order ‘Dancin’ in the Country HERE

“We’ve been releasing new music throughout this summer, and now I’m so pumped to be sharing even more of my new project – these songs have been waiting to be heard!” says Hubbard. “Though the album is coming early next year, I put together this collection of music especially for the fans, as I get ready to go on tour. I can’t wait to hear the crowd sing these songs with me as I hit the road for the first time as a solo artist.”

‘Dancin’ In The Country’ details:

All tracks produced by Tyler Hubbard and Jordan Schmidt

*Produced with Jesse Frasure

  1. Dancin’ In The Country (Written by Hubbard, Jon Nite, Ross Copperman, Keith Urban)
  2. Baby Gets Her Lovin’ (Written by Hubbard, Jesse Frasure, Canaan Smith) *
  3. Everybody Needs A Bar (Written by Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt, Zachary Kale)
  4. Inside And Out (Written by Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi)
  5. I’m The Only One (Written by Hubbard, Chris Loocke, Rhett Akins)
  6. 5 Foot 9 (Written by Hubbard, Jaren Johnston, Chase McGill)

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Teigen Gayse Teigen Gayse

EF Country

Premiere Exclusive: Teigen Gayse shares new video for ‘Messed Up’

Great video, great song. Go behind the scenes as Teigen talks all about it.

5 days ago
Brandy Clark Brandy Clark

EF Country

Interview: Brandy Clark reflects on her career & talks new ‘Art of the Storyteller’ tour

One of our generations best songwriters reflects on her career & looks forward to her new tour.

6 days ago
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Competitions

Win ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Blu-ray and Script bundles

The latest instalment is up for grabs.

6 days ago
Adele Adele

Music

Adele reschedules ‘Weekends With Adele’ Las Vegas residency for November and adds 8 dates

The dates have finally been rescheduled.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you