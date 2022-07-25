Disney+ debuts first look images for first UK Original series ‘Wedding Season’

‘Wedding Season’, the first UK Original series for Disney+, will arrive on the streamer on Thursday 8th September 2022 (Disney+ Day) and today a series of first look images have been released.

The series stars Rosa Salazar and Gavin Drea, with Jade Harrison, Jamie Michie, Callie Cooke, Bhav Joshi, Ioanna Kimbrook, and Omar Baroud.

The genre-busting series tells the story of Katie and Stefan who fall for each other at a wedding and begin an affair, despite Katie already having a fiancé. Two months later at Katie’s wedding, her new husband and his entire family are murdered. The police think Stefan did it. Stefan thinks Katie did it. And no one knows for sure what the truth is…

The series is an action-packed romp across the UK and the US as Katie and Stefan go on the run, all while trying to prove their innocence.

‘Wedding Season’ is penned by up-and-coming screenwriting talent Oliver Lyttelton (‘Cheaters’) and directed by George Kane (‘Crashing’).

It is produced by Dancing Ledge Productions (‘The Responder’) Executive Producers Chris Carey, Laurence Bowen, and Toby Bruce; and, Jax Media (‘Russian Doll’) and executive produced by Brooke Posch, Lilly Burns, and Tony Hernandez, with Johanna Devereaux from Disney+.

The series will premiere alongside new content announced for Disney+ Day from marquee brands Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star.

Disney+ will be creating 60 local productions by 2024 as part of the company’s commitment to source, develop and produce original productions in Europe.

Take a look at the images that have been released, in our gallery below: