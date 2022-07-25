Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Disney+ debuts first look images for first UK Original series ‘Wedding Season’

The show will debut in September.

Published

Wedding Season
Credit: Disney+

‘Wedding Season’, the first UK Original series for Disney+, will arrive on the streamer on Thursday 8th September 2022 (Disney+ Day) and today a series of first look images have been released.

The series stars Rosa Salazar and Gavin Drea, with Jade Harrison, Jamie Michie, Callie Cooke, Bhav Joshi, Ioanna Kimbrook, and Omar Baroud.

The genre-busting series tells the story of Katie and Stefan who fall for each other at a wedding and begin an affair, despite Katie already having a fiancé. Two months later at Katie’s wedding, her new husband and his entire family are murdered. The police think Stefan did it. Stefan thinks Katie did it. And no one knows for sure what the truth is… 

The series is an action-packed romp across the UK and the US as Katie and Stefan go on the run, all while trying to prove their innocence. 

‘Wedding Season’ is penned by up-and-coming screenwriting talent Oliver Lyttelton (‘Cheaters’) and directed by George Kane (‘Crashing’).

It is produced by Dancing Ledge Productions (‘The Responder’) Executive Producers Chris Carey, Laurence Bowen, and Toby Bruce; and, Jax Media (‘Russian Doll’) and executive produced by Brooke Posch, Lilly Burns, and Tony Hernandez, with Johanna Devereaux from Disney+.

The series will premiere alongside new content announced for Disney+ Day from marquee brands Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star. 

Disney+ will be creating 60 local productions by 2024 as part of the company’s commitment to source, develop and produce original productions in Europe. 

Take a look at the images that have been released, in our gallery below:

Wedding Season
Wedding Season
Wedding Season
Wedding Season
Wedding Season
Credit: Disney+

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kane Brown Kane Brown

EF Country

Kane Brown announces new album ‘Different Man’ for September release

Seventeen songs and a world tour on the way from Kane Brown!

7 days ago
Brooke Moriber Brooke Moriber

EF Country

Brooke Moriber to release powerful, evocative new song ‘Savior’

Impactful, soaring ballad with Carly Pearce type vibes.

6 days ago
Shania Twain Shania Twain

EF Country

New Shania Twain documentary ‘Not Just a Girl’ on Netflix with new song too

Netflix documentary coming July 26th with a new song to accompany it too.

5 days ago
Little Big Town Little Big Town

EF Country

Little Big Town announce details of new album ‘Mr Sun’

16 new songs on the way from acclaimed vocal group.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you