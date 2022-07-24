netflix debuts ‘The Sandman’ trailer ahead of August release

Netflix has debuted the trailer for Neil Gaiman’s ‘The Sandman’ ahead of its premiere on the streamer on 5th August 2021.

Starring Tom Sturridge, Gwendolin Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Jenna Coleman, Joely Richardson and David Thewlis, the series has been developed and executive produced by Gaiman, showrunner Allan Heinberg and David S. Goyer.

There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever.

To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he’s made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way.

‘The Sandman’ is based on the award-winning DC comic series written by Gaiman.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article.