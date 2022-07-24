Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Sandman

TV

netflix debuts ‘The Sandman’ trailer ahead of August release

Tom Sturridge leads the new series.

Published

Netflix has debuted the trailer for Neil Gaiman’s ‘The Sandman’ ahead of its premiere on the streamer on 5th August 2021.

Starring Tom Sturridge, Gwendolin Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Jenna Coleman, Joely Richardson and David Thewlis, the series has been developed and executive produced by Gaiman, showrunner Allan Heinberg and David S. Goyer.

There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever.

To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he’s made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way.

‘The Sandman’ is based on the award-winning DC comic series written by Gaiman.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kane Brown Kane Brown

EF Country

Kane Brown announces new album ‘Different Man’ for September release

Seventeen songs and a world tour on the way from Kane Brown!

6 days ago
Pink Pink

Music

Listen: Pink releases new single ‘Irrelevant’

The singer hits back at her critics.

7 days ago
Brooke Moriber Brooke Moriber

EF Country

Brooke Moriber to release powerful, evocative new song ‘Savior’

Impactful, soaring ballad with Carly Pearce type vibes.

5 days ago
Michelle Branch Michelle Branch

Music

Michelle Branch to release new album ‘The Trouble With Fever’ in September

The lead single, 'I'm a Man' is out now.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you