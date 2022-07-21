Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Not Okay

Film

‘Not Okay’: Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien headline Disney+ original movie

Watch the trailer right here.

Published

The trailer has been released for ‘Not Okay’, a new Disney+ Original movie which debuts on 29th July 2022.

Starring Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien, Mia Isaac, Embeth Davidtz, Nadia Alexander, Tia Dionne Hodge, and Negin Farsad, the film is written and directed by Quinn Shephard.

‘Not Okay’ follows Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch), an aimless aspiring writer with no friends, no romantic prospects and – worst of all – no followers, fakes an Instagram-friendly trip to Paris in the hopes of boosting her social media clout. When a terrifying incident strikes the City of Lights, Danni unwittingly falls into a lie bigger than she ever imagined.

She “returns” a hero, even striking up an unlikely friendship with Rowan (Mia Isaac), a real trauma survivor dedicated to societal change, and scooping up the man of her dreams, Colin (Dylan O’Brien). As an influencer and advocate, Danni finally has the life and audience she always wanted. But it’s only a matter of time before the facade cracks, and she learns the hard way that the Internet loves a takedown.

Watch the trailer at the top of the article but be warned that the female protagonist is highly unlikeable!

You can see the key art for the film below:

Not Okay
Credit: Disney+

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Scream Scream

Film

‘Scream 6’: everything we know about the next sequel

All of the latest on the upcoming movie is right here.

6 days ago
Keith Urban Keith Urban

EF Country

Read & watch Keith Urban talk ‘Brown Eyes Baby’ with Kelleigh Bannen

Urban talks all about the writing process behind new song 'Brown Eyes Baby'

5 days ago
Logan Crosby Logan Crosby

EF Country

Logan Crosby releases Beautiful piano ballad ‘If Jesus Was a Cowboy’

Heartfelt piano ballad dripping the Montana soul.

6 days ago
Morgan Evans Morgan Evans

EF Country

Morgan Evans, Lafayette, London live review

The Australian country star performed in London last night on his latest visit to the UK.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you