‘Not Okay’: Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien headline Disney+ original movie

The trailer has been released for ‘Not Okay’, a new Disney+ Original movie which debuts on 29th July 2022.

Starring Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien, Mia Isaac, Embeth Davidtz, Nadia Alexander, Tia Dionne Hodge, and Negin Farsad, the film is written and directed by Quinn Shephard.

‘Not Okay’ follows Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch), an aimless aspiring writer with no friends, no romantic prospects and – worst of all – no followers, fakes an Instagram-friendly trip to Paris in the hopes of boosting her social media clout. When a terrifying incident strikes the City of Lights, Danni unwittingly falls into a lie bigger than she ever imagined.

She “returns” a hero, even striking up an unlikely friendship with Rowan (Mia Isaac), a real trauma survivor dedicated to societal change, and scooping up the man of her dreams, Colin (Dylan O’Brien). As an influencer and advocate, Danni finally has the life and audience she always wanted. But it’s only a matter of time before the facade cracks, and she learns the hard way that the Internet loves a takedown.

Watch the trailer at the top of the article but be warned that the female protagonist is highly unlikeable!

You can see the key art for the film below: