‘When I Consume You’ heading to digital Platforms in August

‘When I Consume You’, the third feature from New York-based film-maker Perry Blackshear, will arrive on digital platforms on 16th August 2022.

The follow-up to psychological horror ‘They Look Like People’ and supernatural horror romance ‘The Siren’, ‘When I Consume You’ sees Blackshear again team up with creative collaborators MacLeod Andrews, Evan Dumouchel, and Margaret Ying Drake. The film also stars Libby Ewing.

Ewing and Dumouchel play brother-sister duo Daphne and Wilson Shaw. Troubled since childhood, the two have struggled to find stability as they’ve grown older, and while Daphne seems to have finally gotten her life together, the darkness that’s followed their family all along begins to close in more aggressively than ever before.

A unique urban folktale set and filmed in Brooklyn, ‘When I Consume You’ confronts the vulnerabilities that people struggle with every day through a genre lens to create a chillingly intimate indie horror nightmare.

The film is written, directed, and lensed by Blackshear, who also produced alongside Andrews, Dumouchel, and Ewing.

