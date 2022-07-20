Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

When I Consume You

Film

‘When I Consume You’ heading to digital Platforms in August

The new film from Perry Blackshear is coming.

Published

‘When I Consume You’, the third feature from New York-based film-maker Perry Blackshear, will arrive on digital platforms on 16th August 2022.

The follow-up to psychological horror ‘They Look Like People’ and supernatural horror romance ‘The Siren’, ‘When I Consume You’ sees Blackshear again team up with creative collaborators MacLeod Andrews, Evan Dumouchel, and Margaret Ying Drake. The film also stars Libby Ewing.

Ewing and Dumouchel play brother-sister duo Daphne and Wilson Shaw. Troubled since childhood, the two have struggled to find stability as they’ve grown older, and while Daphne seems to have finally gotten her life together, the darkness that’s followed their family all along begins to close in more aggressively than ever before. 

A unique urban folktale set and filmed in Brooklyn, ‘When I Consume You’ confronts the vulnerabilities that people struggle with every day through a genre lens to create a chillingly intimate indie horror nightmare.

The film is written, directed, and lensed by Blackshear, who also produced alongside Andrews, Dumouchel, and Ewing.

Watch the trailer for the film at the top of this article.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Sam Hunt Sam Hunt

EF Country

Your top 5 Country music songs of the summer 2022

Your Top 5 Summer anthems in Country music for 2022

7 days ago
Scream Scream

Film

‘Scream 6’: everything we know about the next sequel

All of the latest on the upcoming movie is right here.

5 days ago
Keith Urban Keith Urban

EF Country

Read & watch Keith Urban talk ‘Brown Eyes Baby’ with Kelleigh Bannen

Urban talks all about the writing process behind new song 'Brown Eyes Baby'

4 days ago
Ty Herndon Ty Herndon

EF Country

Ty Herndon – ‘JACOB’ review

A personal, uplifting 45 minutes of music.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you