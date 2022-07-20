‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’: watch the trailer for the upcoming dark comedy

The trailer for ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ has landed and it looks like a dark satire with Gen-Z right in the middle.

When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong

The film is directed by Halina Reijn (‘Instinct’) and written by acclaimed playwright Sarah DeLappe (‘The Wolves’) from a story by Kriten Roupenian (‘Cat Person’).

It stars Amandla Stenberg (‘The Hate U Give’), Maria Bakalova (‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’), Myha’la Herrold (‘Industry’), Chase Sui Wonders (‘On the Rocks’), Rachel Sennott (‘Shiva Baby’) with Lee Pace (‘Pushing Daisies’) and Pete Davidson (‘The King of Staten Island’).

‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ arrives in cinemas on 9th September 2022. Watch the trailer at the top of this article and see the poster below: