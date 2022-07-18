Michelle Branch to release new album ‘The Trouble With Fever’ in September

Michelle Branch will release new album ‘The Trouble With Fever’ on 16th September 2022 via Audio Eagle/Nonesuch Records/Warner Records.

The album announcement arrives with lead single ‘I’m a Man’, which is available to download and stream now.

“I wrote the chorus of ‘I’m A Man’ long before the verses. It started as an empathetic view towards men struggling to find a new way to navigate in a post-‘Me Too’ world of toxic masculinity,” says Branch. “Having a son made me think of how men are taught to be from a young age and the pressures to provide and succeed and this sort of burden to be seen as macho. But you can’t tell that story with just one side of the coin because as I was trying to paint a sympathetic view it just seemed completely minuscule and ridiculous in comparison to the struggles that women have been dealing with, really, since Eve bit the apple. Why are nearly all mass shooters male? Why do I need my husband’s written permission in 2022 to get my tubes tied? Why do American women have fewer reproductive rights than our grandmothers? Why don’t we get paid as much as men? Why do I have to teach my daughters not to walk alone at night? And so on and so on. Yet we carry on with grit and grace like we always have because we have no other choice.”

Credit: Audio Eagle/Nonesuch Records/Warner Records

‘The Trouble With Fever’ was created during the pandemic lockdown and co-produced by Branch with her husband Patrick Carney of The Black Keyes. The album is Branch’s fourth and the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Hopeless Romantic’.

Talking about the album Branch says, “The album began during the 2020 lockdown, while Patrick and I were here at home in Nashville. I didn’t realize I was making a record at first — it was more just for our own sanity, getting time together to play music and screw around in the studio.”

Branch kicks off her The Trouble With Fever Tour on 12th September in Nashville. International tour dates to be announced soon.

The list of dates announced so far is:

Sep 12 Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, TN

Sep 15 Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA

Sep 17 Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, PA

Sep 18 Webster Hall New York, NY

Sep 19 9:30 Club Washington, D.C.

Sep 21 Park West Chicago, IL

Sep 24 The Fillmore San Francisco, CA

Sep 26 Troubadour Los Angeles, CA

Sep 27 Troubadour Los Angeles, CA

Pre-sale begins Monday 18th July and general sale begins on Friday 22nd July.