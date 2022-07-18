Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Michelle Branch

Music

Michelle Branch to release new album ‘The Trouble With Fever’ in September

The lead single, ‘I’m a Man’ is out now.

Published

Michelle Branch will release new album ‘The Trouble With Fever’ on 16th September 2022 via Audio Eagle/Nonesuch Records/Warner Records.

The album announcement arrives with lead single ‘I’m a Man’, which is available to download and stream now.

“I wrote the chorus of ‘I’m A Man’ long before the verses.  It started as an empathetic view towards men struggling to find a new way to navigate in a post-‘Me Too’ world of toxic masculinity,” says Branch. “Having a son made me think of how men are taught to be from a young age and the pressures to provide and succeed and this sort of burden to be seen as macho. But you can’t tell that story with just one side of the coin because as I was trying to paint a sympathetic view it just seemed completely minuscule and ridiculous in comparison to the struggles that women have been dealing with, really, since Eve bit the apple. Why are nearly all mass shooters male?  Why do I need my husband’s written permission in 2022 to get my tubes tied? Why do American women have fewer reproductive rights than our grandmothers? Why don’t we get paid as much as men? Why do I have to teach my daughters not to walk alone at night? And so on and so on. Yet we carry on with grit and grace like we always have because we have no other choice.”

Michelle Branch - The Trouble With Fever
Credit: Audio Eagle/Nonesuch Records/Warner Records

‘The Trouble With Fever’ was created during the pandemic lockdown and co-produced by Branch with her husband Patrick Carney of The Black Keyes. The album is Branch’s fourth and the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Hopeless Romantic’.

Talking about the album Branch says, “The album began during the 2020 lockdown, while Patrick and I were here at home in Nashville. I didn’t realize I was making a record at first — it was more just for our own sanity, getting time together to play music and screw around in the studio.”

Branch kicks off her The Trouble With Fever Tour on 12th September in Nashville. International tour dates to be announced soon.

The list of dates announced so far is:

Sep 12         Brooklyn Bowl                  Nashville, TN

Sep 15         Paradise Rock Club         Boston, MA

Sep 17         Brooklyn Bowl                  Philadelphia, PA

Sep 18         Webster Hall                    New York, NY

Sep 19         9:30 Club                         Washington, D.C.

Sep 21         Park West                        Chicago, IL

Sep 24         The Fillmore                    San Francisco, CA

Sep 26         Troubadour                      Los Angeles, CA

Sep 27         Troubadour                      Los Angeles, CA

Pre-sale begins Monday 18th July and general sale begins on Friday 22nd July.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Scream Scream

Film

‘Scream 6’: everything we know about the next sequel

All of the latest on the upcoming movie is right here.

3 days ago
Keith Urban Keith Urban

EF Country

Read & watch Keith Urban talk ‘Brown Eyes Baby’ with Kelleigh Bannen

Urban talks all about the writing process behind new song 'Brown Eyes Baby'

2 days ago
Ty Herndon Ty Herndon

EF Country

Ty Herndon – ‘JACOB’ review

A personal, uplifting 45 minutes of music.

4 days ago
Sam Hunt Sam Hunt

EF Country

Your top 5 Country music songs of the summer 2022

Your Top 5 Summer anthems in Country music for 2022

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you