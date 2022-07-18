Corey Kent signs to Sony as ‘Wild As Her’ threatens to explode across the genre

Country singer/songwriter Corey Kent has signed with Sony Music Nashville on the label’s RCA Nashville imprint and he officially hits radio airwaves Aug. 15 with his debut single ‘Wild As Her’.

“I’m excited to announce that I’m officially a Sony Music Nashville Artist,” says Kent of his signing. “My team and I were humbled to have interest and offers from multiple labels across the country, but over time it became very apparent that Sony was the right team for me. They really shared my vision and had passion for the brand of country music I’m creating. I don’t see signing this deal as the finish line… I see it as the starting block. Now it’s time to go to work and I can’t wait to see what we accomplish together!

2022 is already proving to be a standout year for Corey. His debut single, ‘Wild As Her’ recently landed Corey his first-ever entry into the Billboard Hot 100 after exploding on the streaming platforms with nearly 70 million streams in just 4 months. In celebration of today’s news, Kent has released a new “Wild As Her” duet with Carter Faith (listen here).

“We had talked about making “Wild As Her” a duet early on, but I’m very particular about collabs, and no one immediately came to mind, so we just put it on the back burner,” says Kent on the duet. “Then one day I’m listening to Carter’s song “Joyride” and then boom it hit me…Carter would be perfect! We reached out to her team and were able to make it happen!”

“When I heard “Wild as Her,” I was immediately obsessed,” says Carter. “When Corey asked me to sing on it, I was genuinely so honored. The song is doing such insane things and I am excited to be a small part of that!”