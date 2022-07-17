LeAnn Rimes releases powerful new anthem ‘the wild’ ft Mickey Guyton & Sheila E

LeAnn Rimes released new track, “the wild,” off her upcoming album, ‘god’s work’ (out on EverLe Records via Thirty Tigers/ The Orchard, Sept. 16). The empowering anthem features GRAMMY-nominated country music artist Mickey Guyton and world-renowned musician Sheila E., and is available to stream and download now through the link HERE.



Written and produced by LeAnn and longtime collaborator Darrell Brown, “the wild” kicks off with unmistakable vocals from Rimes and Guyton singing a mournful chant that is ignited with Sheila E.’s dynamic percussion and drums. The commanding sounds lay the groundwork for the powerful lyrics, which speak to the pushback and ridicule women face when voicing their opinion and speaking out. The powerful track opens with “the persecution of the woman, the burning has gone on for too fucking long , the virgin is shattered, her blood on the door, she can’t claim the lover without claiming the whore,” setting the intention and sentiment of the song.





“My new album as a whole looks at the duality of life, the light and the dark, and I believe that is most apparent in ‘the wild,’” Rimes said. “The song is about the patriarchal world that has shaped us as a society, especially women… the silencing and fracturing of ourselves in order to fit into the pretty and polite societal box, throughout generations.

It’s a battle cry to unite women to reclaim every part of our truest nature and no longer allow our wild, our ‘unholy’ to be ignored, shamed and rejected. It is full of rage… the kind of rage that calls us home. Rage, that ignites change and says, ‘I have been here all along, waiting for you to return to your wholeness. ’ And, I couldn’t be more excited to have such strong, kind hearted, ‘wild’ women featured alongside me. Mickey Guyton and Sheila E. helped make this track come alive!”