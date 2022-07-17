Connect with us

Kelsea Ballerini releases new song ‘Love is a Cowboy’ & Announces new album details

Published

Exciting times ahead for Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini has announced details of her fourth studio album ‘Subject to Change’ which we think is an intriguing and appropriate title representing Ballerini at this stage in her career.

Set to debut on September 23, 2022 ‘Subject to Change’ is available for pre-order/pre-save/pre-add HERE with exclusive merchandise dropping at her official store HERE.

Ballerini is credited as a songwriter for every song on the album. She collaborated with co-producers Julian Bunetta [Harry Styles, Maroon 5] and Shane McAnally [Kacey Musgraves, Kenny Chesney] as well as Alysa Vanderheym [Lady A, Gone West] and Jesse Frasure [Kane Brown, Little Big Town] on select tracks too.

Kelsea Ballerini
Credit: Black River Entertainment

Ballerini personally broke the news of the record’s arrival on her social media with a personal and emotionally charged post. Check it out HERE.

To herald the album the singer released new song ‘Love is a Cowboy’. Produced by Jesse Frasure, the track hinges on dusty guitar and airy production as she delivers a vivid story through the verses before carrying an instantly unforgettable and undeniable hook.

‘Subject to Change’ track listing below:

1.    “SUBJECT TO CHANGE”

2.    “THE LITTLE THINGS”

3.    “I CAN’T HELP MYSELF”

4.    “IF YOU GO DOWN” (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO)

5.    “LOVE IS A COWBOY”

6.    “MUSCLE MEMORY”

7.    “I GUESS THEY CALL IT FALLIN’”

8.    “WEATHER”

9.    “UNIVERSE”

10. “WALK IN THE PARK”

11. “HEARTFIRST”

12. “YOU’RE DRUNK, GO HOME”

13. “DOIN’ MY BEST”

14. “MARILYN”

15. “WHAT I HAVE”

‘Subject to Change’ is available for pre-order/pre-save/pre-add HERE

