Wade Bowen teams up with Vince Gill on ‘A Guitar, A Singer and a Song’

Powerful new collaboration from a rejuvenated Bowen.

Published

Wade Bowen
Credit: David McClister

Wade Bowen teams up with the incomparable Vince Gill for his latest release, “A Guitar, A Singer and A Song,” available everywhere now. The release follows lead single Everything Has Your Memory as a further preview of the Waco, Texas native’s forthcoming album ‘Somewhere Between a Secret and the Truth’, scheduled for release on August 12 via Thirty Tigers and available for pre-order HERE.



We’ve got an advance copy of this album and can tell you that not only is ‘A Guitar, A Singer and a Song’ a terrific song but the wider album might well be the best of Bowen’s career to date. Embracing the theme of every songwriter’s quest for an enduring legacy, Bowen notes that the closing verse sung by Gill offers the crux of the ballad’s concept; “The whole point of doing what we do is to not be forgotten, to try to leave a mark on the world with a guitar and with your songs and with your voice. We don’t think about it until we get a couple decades into our career: ‘Have I done enough that people will remember me?’”

          So I’ll write you a thousand songs
          And I’ll play you a thousand shows
          It’ll feel like a thousand years
          Some will remember me and some won’t
          But I know why I do what I do
          And I’m in ‘til the day that I’m gone
          And I pray when they speak my name that I live on
          In a guitar, a singer and a song

“I love that this song got written because it seemed for a second there that it was not meant to be,” adds Bowen of the writing process with his GRAMMY Award-winning co-writer Lori McKenna, who also features as a duet partner on another track on the album. “When I brought the idea to Lori, of course she’s the kind of person that was just like, ‘oh yeah, I see what you’re talking about there.’ I’m so thankful for her friendship that helped turned this idea into the right lyrics.”

