‘The Omen’ soundtrack to be reissued on vinyl in September

‘The Omen’ Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is returning to vinyl courtesy of a reissue by Varèse Sarabande on 23rd September 2022.

With music by Jerry Goldsmith, conducted by Lionel Newman, the 12-track soundtrack from 1976 will be reissued on red vinyl with black splatter.

‘The Omen’ was a smash success on its release in 1976, starring Gregory Peck as an American ambassador who learns that his adopted son is, in fact, the Antichrist. With its grisly accidents befalling those who would stand in the boy’s path, cult of Satanic worshippers and protectors, and fascinating End Times mythology, the film captured the public’s imagination and led to a long-running franchise.

‘The Omen’ was the only time Jerry Goldsmith won an Oscar in his long career for Best Original Score. He was also nominated for Best Original Song for ‘Ave Satani’ – his chilling ‘Black Mass’ that inverted the Latin Mass into a dark paean to the Devil.

The track listing is:

Side A

1. Ave Satani 2:35

2. The New Ambassador 2:39

3. The Killer Storm 2:56

4. A Sad Message 1:46

5. The Demise of Mrs. Baylock 2:56

6. Don’t Let Him 2:54

Side B

1. The Piper Dreams 2:41

2. The Fall 3:46

3. Safari Park 2:06

4. The Dogs Attack 5:56

5. The Homecoming 2:48

6. The Altar 2:05

Pre-order ‘The Omen’ now