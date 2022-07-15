Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Film

‘The Omen’ soundtrack to be reissued on vinyl in September

The classic soundtrack is coming to red splatter vinyl.

Published

The Omen
Credit: Varèse Sarabande

‘The Omen’ Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is returning to vinyl courtesy of a reissue by Varèse Sarabande on 23rd September 2022.

With music by Jerry Goldsmith, conducted by Lionel Newman, the 12-track soundtrack from 1976 will be reissued on red vinyl with black splatter.

‘The Omen’ was a smash success on its release in 1976, starring Gregory Peck as an American ambassador who learns that his adopted son is, in fact, the Antichrist. With its grisly accidents befalling those who would stand in the boy’s path, cult of Satanic worshippers and protectors, and fascinating End Times mythology, the film captured the public’s imagination and led to a long-running franchise. 

‘The Omen’ was the only time Jerry Goldsmith won an Oscar in his long career for Best Original Score. He was also nominated for Best Original Song for ‘Ave Satani’ – his chilling ‘Black Mass’ that inverted the Latin Mass into a dark paean to the Devil.  

The track listing is:

Side A

1. Ave Satani 2:35

2. The New Ambassador 2:39

3. The Killer Storm 2:56

4. A Sad Message 1:46

5. The Demise of Mrs. Baylock 2:56

6. Don’t Let Him 2:54 

Side B

1. The Piper Dreams 2:41

2. The Fall 3:46

3. Safari Park 2:06

4. The Dogs Attack 5:56

5. The Homecoming 2:48

6. The Altar 2:05

Pre-order ‘The Omen’ now

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Scream Scream

Film

‘Scream 6’: everything we know about the next sequel

All of the latest on the upcoming movie is right here.

5 hours ago
Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood

EF Country

Carrie Underwood’s ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ album is released on vinyl with cassette on the way

Vinyl is available and cassette is on the way.

4 days ago
Ty Herndon Ty Herndon

EF Country

Ty Herndon – ‘JACOB’ review

A personal, uplifting 45 minutes of music.

1 day ago
The Deslondes The Deslondes

EF Country

The Deslondes – ‘Ways & Means’ review

First album in five years - also features collabs with Margo Price and Twain.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you