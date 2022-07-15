Connect with us

Steve Moakler

EF Country

Steve Moakler releases ‘Numbered’ – the third song from upcoming album ‘Make a Little Room’

Melodic, mid-tempo anthem that invites you to reflect on your life.

Published

Acclaimed songwriter and country recording artist Steve Moakler has released the 3rd track off his 7th forthcoming studio album  ‘Make A Little Room.’

Elaborating on the themes of treasuring life’s simple moments and those with whom you spend them with, Steve’s ‘Numbered’ acts as a meaningful and important reminder to listeners that every experience adds up to something and that every hour, minute or second with those you love is something to cherish and hold close. The song has a delightful, mid-tempo beat, part Kip Moore, a bit of Springsteen and all Moakler. It’s a chilled, evocative, meaningful song that invites you reflect on your life and how to live it well.

The idea for this song came to me one night when I found myself rushing through reading my boys a bedtime story… I was kinda hit with this conviction that these days are gonna be gone before I know it and that I want to soak ‘em up while I can,” Steve shared exclusively with Taste of Country. “The word “Numbered” came to my mind as I realized that was true for so much of life. It’s gonna be the last track on the album because it feels to me like the kind of song that credits could roll over at the end of a movie.

The album, which will be available for purchase Friday, August 12, features co-writes with some of Nashville’s most distinguished songwriters in the genre, including Marcus Hummon (Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts, The Chicks, Wynonna Judd), Neil Medley (Luke Bryan, Kid Rock, Jake Owen, Lindsay Ell), and Lucie Silvas among others. With Steve serving as a co-writer on all of the tracks, each of the 10 songs features his uncommon wisdom paired perfectly alongside rootsy rhythms and tender vocals. Pre-Save ‘Make A Little Room’ HERE.

