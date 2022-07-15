Netflix is in a downtrend – these streaming services might pick up where they left off

For a long time now there have been rumblings amongst Netflix subscribers. Many people feel like Netflix hasn’t done the best of jobs when it comes to providing relevant and exciting content. Even though Netflix has shifted more towards producing their own content, this is not enough for many subscribers.

Some time ago, Netflix released an earnings report that came as a bleak reading to investors. Overall subscriber count was down for the first time in many years, with projections of further losses of subscribers in coming quarters. As with many things nowadays, options are plentiful. But there are two streaming services that are poised to take over Netflix’s market share unless the company makes some drastic changes in terms of what they provide for customers.

HBO Max

HBO’s streaming service has been around for some time but saw a brief dip in interest after the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’. Nowadays they’re widely considered to be one of the absolute best streaming services out there with their numbers growing both when it comes to subscribers, as well as the content they can provide.

HBO is so highly regarded partly because of what they offer, and partly because their platform works tremendously well. It’s easy to navigate and the platform itself is scattered with classic movies and TV-shows, as well as everything that HBO produces themselves. Depending on your country it’s also a tad bit cheaper than its competitors means that it’s a very enticing offer.

Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime has been on a steady rise in the last couple of years. Here one can find everything from movies to series produced by the company themselves. A Prime subscription also gives access to a prime account, with various offerings both on the Amazon site as well as in the gaming sphere.

Disney +

Disney Plus has quickly become a favourite amongst families with children, as well as Star Wars fans. The platform is mainly focused on family-friendly content but has in recent years also started providing more adult-oriented films. The ‘Star Wars’ franchise is a massive draw for the platform with series such as ‘The Mandalorian’.