Travis Denning announces details of new EP ‘Might As Well Be Me’

Travis Denning has announced his forthcoming six-song EP ‘Might As Well Be Me’ will be released on August 5 and is available to pre-order now here. The project is crafted for the stage with all of Denning’s hard-charging energy and mischief-making signatures intact, but it also captures an artist maturing.

Denning has also released a new track from the upcoming release, sharing “Buy A Girl A Drink’. Co-written by Denning with Jeremy Stover, Paul DiGiovanni and Chase McGill the candlelit confession features Denning’s most tender lyricism to date.

“Last year and my most recent EP were all about thankfulness, and being glad to have any live shows at all,” Denning says, explaining the drive behind a new creative chapter. “This time a lot of that is behind us, and it’s like ‘Alright, let’s get to work.’ Overall, I wanted this EP to feel like a setlist. And I wanted it to be a no skipper.”

‘It Might As Well Be Me’ will also include the previously released track “She’s On It,” a thoughtful track that contemplates a mistake that can’t be fixed. On “Don’t Give a Truck,” Denning’s playful personality doesn’t just lead the party, it helps drop some heartfelt wisdom with a pure country turn of phrase. With the nostalgia-tinged “River Named Mississippi,” Denning is in all new territory. “Red Round Here,” is a rollicking roadhouse banger and the serene “If You Need Anything Down Here” finds Denning pledging undying support to a fallen friend.

‘Might As Well Be Me’ Tracklist:

1. Red Round Here

2. River Named Mississippi

3. Buy A Girl A Drink

4. Don’t Give A Truck

5. She’s On It

6. If You Need Anything Down Here