Sunny Sweeney debuts new song, announces new album & will be in the UK in August

“I was stepping into the elevator at my hotel as we were leaving Chicago after a great run, and this title popped into my head,” says prolific songwriter and singer Sunny Sweeney of her new tune “A Song Can’t Fix Everything.” Sweeney, an artist known for her uncanny ability to straddle the line of demarcation between Texas Country and Nashville Americana, recounts the lightbulb moment, saying, “Despite the fact that music is so special to me, and always has been, and can lift me up and bring me out of a funk, I was having a shitty day. I only wanted to stay in bed and listen to Tom Petty.”

What she and Lori McKenna wrote in the final version of “A Song Can’t Fix Everything” is both uplifting and heartbreaking. Sweeney is joined on vocals by the song and album’s co-producer, beloved Texas musician, and larger-than-life personality Paul Cauthen. You can see Sweeney play some of her new songs and some of her older classics in the UK this summer.

Sweeney will visit the UK for shows in August including The Long Road and Millport Festivals and a stop at London’s Islington Academy. Dates are as follows:

19/8 – Millport Country Music Festival – Millport, UK

26/8 – The Long Road Festival – Bottesford, UK

30/8 – O2 Academy Islington – London, UK

More information/tickets: sunnysweeney.com/tour

“A Song Can’t Fix Everything” is the first single from Sweeney’s upcoming album ‘Married Alone’ which is out on September 23rd via Thirty Tigers. Produced by Cauthen and the Texas Gentlemen’s multi-hyphenate Beau Bedford, ‘Married Alone’ is Sweeney’s finest work yet, bringing together confessional songwriting, image-rich narratives, and no shortage of sonic surprises for a loosely conceptual album about loss and healing. It is also worth noting that there are songs on the album from other notable writers like Caitlyn Smith, Heather Morgan, Buddy Owens and Kendell Marvel too.

‘Married Alone’ track listing:

Tie Me Up (Sunny Sweeney/Buddy Owens/Galen Griffin)

Easy As Hello (Sunny Sweeney/Lori McKenna/Heather Morgan)

Married Alone ft. Vince Gill (Hannah Blaylock/Josh Morningstar/Autumn McEntire)

Someday You’ll Call My Name (Sunny Sweeney/Brennen Leigh)

How’d I End Up Lonely Again (Sunny Sweeney/Channing Wilson/Josh Morningstar)

A Song Can’t Fix Everything ft. Paul Cauthen (Sunny Sweeney/Lori McKenna)

Want You To Miss Me (Sunny Sweeney/Caitlyn Smith)

Wasting One On You (Sunny Sweeney/Buddy Owens/Monty Holmes)

Fool Like Me (Waylon Payne/Kendell Marvel)

All I Don’t Need (Sunny Sweeney/Lori McKenna)

Leaving Is My Middle Name (Sunny Sweeney/ Buddy Owens/Galen Griffin/Scotch Taylor)

Still Here (Sunny Sweeney/Lori McKenna)

Pre-order or pre-save ‘Married Alone’ here: https://orcd.co/marriedalone