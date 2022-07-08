Connect with us

Matt Jordan releases new song ‘Your Town’ & continues the story he started in ‘Cold in California’

Another classy slice of Heartland Country / Rock from Jordan.

Matt Jordan has a new single out today (Friday, July 8th) called ‘Your Townwhich is a storyline continuation of his fan-favourite single Cold in California”

“As the chorus says ‘Nothing’s changed, nothing’s new, but nothing’s the same since you cut loose.  I know you gotta run like you always do, but that’s what’s going on in your town without you.’ “I think this is a song that everyone can relate to,” says Matt Jordan.  “We all have something or someone in our hometown that has changed and it just doesn’t feel the same as it did growing up.  We wanted this song to feel like a conversation between two characters; more of a nostalgic anthem.”

‘Your Town’ has an evocative, anthemic opening as Jordan’s gruff vocals are layered on top of some tasteful guitars and keys. The song picks up further in the second verse but loses none of its impact as it builds to a crescendo. Think Springsteen, think Kip Moore, think Joshua Tree-era U2, Jordan really nails what he sets out to achieve in terms of bringing the listener that powerful mix of Heartland Rock and Country music.

