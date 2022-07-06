Westlife to stream Wembley Stadium show in Cinemas next month

Westlife will bring their ‘Wild Dreams’ Wembley Stadium show on Saturday 6th August 2022 to the big screen it has been announced.

The sold-out show will be streamed in cinemas live and there will be an encore screening the next day, on 7th August.

Fans can expect the Irish foursome – Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily and Kian Egan – to perform hits such as ‘Uptown Girl’, ‘Flying Without Wings’, ‘You Raise Me Up’ and ‘If I Let You Go’.

Ahead of the event, Westlife said:

“Without a doubt, Wembley stadium will be a career high and a real ‘pinch yourself’ moment in our lives.

After a two year wait, August 6th will be the biggest show we have ever undertaken in the UK and all under the arch of one of the world’s most iconic venues.

To now announce that the show will be screened live in cinemas right across the UK, Ireland and Europe, allowing our fans who won’t be there on the night to enjoy it in real time too is something really special for us.

We will be giving Wembley everything we’ve got on the night with all of our Greatest Hits included!

It really is going to be incredible.

Don’t miss this! Love Kian, Mark, Nicky and Shane.”

Presented by CinemaLive, leading producers and distributors of event cinema, ‘Westlife – Live From Wembley Stadium’ will be broadcast direct via satellite into over 500 cinemas in the UK.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information and to find cinema locations visit westlifeincinemas.com