Carrie Underwood pays a flying visit to the UK and answers fan questions

Yesterday (Wednesday June 29th) Country music star Carrie Underwood paid a flying visit to London and answered questions at a specially arranged Q & A session with her UK fans. Promoting her most recent album, ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Underwood was resplendent in triple denim and tassels! Our review of ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ can be found here

Here is a selection of the questions Carrie received and the answers she gave.

When asked by a fan in London about her future music videos from the “Denim & Rhinestones” album, Carrie said:

“The music videos always come down to what the singles are but when I try to think of things that might just be fun. I think ‘Pink Champagne’ would be a fun one to make a music video for because it’s so happy. We always talk about ‘Wanted Woman’ being like a roller-skate song… something about it that just feels funky and cool. I think we could do something cool like that. I don’t know how to roller-skate. I’m wearing skates in the album packaging but I’m sitting down, I’m on a chair! I feel like I would rather spin around in the air on a hammock, I think I would rather learn how to do something like that than roller-skate. I don’t know why. Roller skating seems way more dangerous to me! I may fall to my doom from the sky but that’s OK.”



Carrie also spoke about how ‘humbling’ it was comping her own vocals for the album, as co-producer:

“I love writing. Every time we go into making a new album, I have low expectations for myself. I live in Nashville, Tennessee – we have the incredible writers on the planet living there and they send us songs, and I just always go and see what I can do. ‘Maybe I’ll write a lot, maybe I’ll write a little bit, maybe all of it will make the album, maybe none of it will – and it’s ok’



This one I ended up writing everything but ‘Ghost Story’ and it was just a lot of fun. And wearing the producer hat, it’s another moment when you’re really analysing yourself. I’m very critical of myself which I feel is a good quality if I can use it to try and push myself and make myself better. But there’s nothing worse than comping your own vocals and sitting through everything and analysing and criticising… so yeah, that part is really humbling.”



When talking about what tracks she’s listening to to add to the tour:

“I don’t really like roll around listening to my songs. I will when we’re making the album because I’m approving things and I’m trying to make sure I’m good with everything but once it’s out in the world, unless my kids request songs, then I don’t necessarily go and listen to myself.



“My 7 year old’s favourite right now is ‘Crazy Angels’. The ones I like performing I think are going to be really fun to take on tour are going to be ‘Crazy Angels’, I think ‘Pink Champagne’ is so much fun. That makes me happy. ‘Velvet Heartbreak’ and ‘Hate My Heart’ – there’s not one that I don’t like.”

‘Denim & Rhinestones’ is available on all streaming platforms and in all stores right now.