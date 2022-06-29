Understanding the popularity of the UK’s favourite games

Gaming is immensely popular in the UK. In fact, according to a report published on the website of consumer and market data company Statista, the UK is the world’s sixth largest market. Not only that, but gaming has also evolved into the nation’s must lucrative entertainment sector.

The digital transformation of the industry has really driven its growth, with mobile gaming releases, new technologies and digital innovation all fuelling this. In 2020, digital games revenue in the UK reached a whopping 3.5 billion dollars.

Below is a look at some of the most popular games in the UK, online and offline; what makes them such a hit with the nation’s gaming lovers; plus, a discussion of the trend of mobile gaming.

A nation of gaming lovers

The UK is renowned for its love of gaming. The revision of laws in the 1960s made it possible for betting shops to open and the Brits were able to indulge in another favourite gaming past-time of theirs: betting on horse races.

In the world of home gaming, many Brits look back fondly on the console war that erupted between Sega and Nintendo. They also remember with a smile the more retro days of computing. Both contributed a wealth of titles that kept game-loving Brits, not to mention many other fans in many other nations entertained, such as Super Mario Bros, Sonic the Hedgehog, Street Fighter and more.

Then offline, there are more classic games such as bingo and Monopoly for those Brits that love gaming but do not wish to get behind a console.

Bingo

If ever there was a game that promoted socialising, it is bingo. People in the UK love to gather together for a game, either in the halls or online, and make an afternoon or evening of it. Bingo is relaxing and easy to play.

Bingo has been popular in the UK for many years, it was traditionally played in land-based bingo venues where people would meet and head out for the evening to play bingo. The game still remains very popular today however is now commonly played as an online version instead.

Online bingo is especially popular because it is highly accessible. People can play on their devices and the games are cheap. Operators make it even more appealing by running various bingo promotions, such as welcome bonuses, which attract new players, retain their current players and allow them to play more bingo for less.

Credit: Pexels

UK players now play bingo games online as they are more accessible and more convenient.

League of Legends

“League of Legends” is a big hit with UK gamers. People who are far apart from each other like to play this one and it is also a smash in the world of esports. When it was first released, “League of Legends” was unlike any other game on the market, which instantly boosted its initial appeal. For one thing, the game was free to play, something which many gamers were not used to.

There are, however, many other reasons for its popularity. Games are relatively short, unliked some games such as “World of Warcraft”, which can require the player to game for sessions for long spells. “League of Legends” is also highly competitive, with a lot of players taking it extremely seriously. That does not mean everyone is enemies, though. Although some “League of Legends” players are fiercely competitive and do not wish to befriend anyone, a lot of players make good friends through the game and enjoy the sense of community the game provides.

Monopoly

The classic property buying game is as popular as ever it was. Clearly, “Monopoly” is suitable for the whole family to play, but one of the major reasons for its popularity is that combines strategy and chance. In this regard, it is a little like poker because there’s a certain amount of luck involved.

In true capitalist style, you also get the chance to make a lot of money (in the game) while plunging your fellow players into financial dire straits, so the game feels realistic. The competitive spirit in some players allows them to take a sense of glee in that. Of course, the game is all good fun and players enjoy the opportunity to socialise that “Monopoly”, just like many other board games, brings.

Credit: Pexels

Monopoly is a classic British boardgame and is well known for bringing together family and friends.

Grand Theft Auto 5

In this instalment of the classic action-adventure game, a young street hustler, retired bank robber and a psychopath all find themselves dragged into involvement with some of society’s most dangerous elements. As a result, they must pull of a series of heists to survive — and the UK fans love it all. In fact, GTA 5 is exceptionally popular on Twitch.

That is just one reason for its popularity. GTA is easy to play, is realistic and goes all out on character creating, encouraging the players in some cases to create the story for character rather than just customise their character. Then there’s the driving, which allows players to drive some of the finest cars in the world in the game. All of this has been a huge recipe for success.

Mobile gaming and the future

A lot of people in the UK play games on their mobile devices, a trend which looks set to continue well into the future. The gaming industry is highly competitive, and companies are constantly looking for ways to enhance the gaming experience for players. The development of mobile gaming has been a big part of this, providing players with the convenience to play on the go, rather than be forced to sit at a desktop computer or behind a console. In the future, players can expect to see game graphics get better, game streaming to get better and virtually reality to find its way more into mobile gaming.

Gaming is huge in the UK, online and offline. Players can enjoy a sense of community and socialise with each other, while at the same time indulging their sense of competition.