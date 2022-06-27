Connect with us

The Reklaws

EF Country

Sibling duo The Reklaws release personal song ‘Hay is for Horses’

Rising artists release personal new song.

Last Friday (June 24th) was a special day for sibling duo The Reklaws. They released new song ‘Hay is for Horses’ but more importantly Jenna Walker got married!!

The latest track from the sibling duo stems from Jenna’s love with her future husband. “Hay is for Horses” sets the perfect tone to take you back to the simplicity and ease of a summer romance when you’re just meant for someone. 

Written by Jenna and Stuart Walker (The Reklaws), alongside Griffen Palmer (Keith Urban, Florida Georgia Line, Chelsea Cutler) and Grady Block (Nelly, Morgan Wallen), “Hay is for Horses” perfectly captures the overwhelming clarity that comes when you’ve found the person you’ll spend forever with.

“Hay is for Horses” follows the success of recent hit “11 Beers” feat. Jake Owen, which you can watch the video for beneath the adverts below. They have over 245M Global Streams since their breakout debut just a few years ago and are currently holding two No.1s at Canadian Radio, 10 GOLD and six PLATINUM singles as well as the most domestically streamed debut GOLD-certified album in Canadian Country history.

