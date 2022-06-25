Connect with us

Brantley Gilbert & Jelly Roll

EF Country

Brantley Gilbert & Jelly Roll release new song ‘Son of the Dirty South’

Unruly, rowdy and loud good-time song from these talented artists.

Published

Gearing up to hit the road together, multi-Platinum selling country rocker Brantley Gilbert releases “Son Of The Dirty South” featuring Jelly Roll via The Valory Music Co., readying fans for the Son of The Dirty South Tour kicking off next Thursday, June 30 in Jacksonville, Fla. Tickets for the tour are on sale at now at BrantleyGilbert.com.

We interviewed Jelly Roll on Friday (June 24th) for a feature that will air in the coming week and he mentioned that ‘Son of the Dirty South’ is just the first of a number of songs that the pair have written that should appear on both artists’ projects in the future.
 
“I had a blast working on this one with Jelly,” shares Gilbert. “We’ve been itching to write together for a while now, and we had a lot of fun putting it together. You don’t always get to record a song with your co-writers, so to hop in the studio with him too was a real treat.”
 
“Brantley is already one of my favorite artists, and we got to write this song together and release it to the fans ahead of our tour starting,” adds Jelly Roll. “I really can’t wait to get out on that stage with Brantley and perform it live this summer. Get ready.”
 
Marking their first collaboration, the pair co-wrote “Son Of The Dirty South” with Andrew Baylis, offering a look into their southern upbringing and brandishing their appreciation for all things unruly, rowdy and loud, culminating into a good time.

