Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Walter Presents: ‘The Eastern European Season’ this July and August

Find out more about the shows that will be part of the upcoming season.

Published

Walter Presents: Angel of Death S2
Credit: Walter Presents

With the weather heating up as the UK summer finally arrives, it’s tempting to stay outdoors but Walter Presents is giving us plenty of reasons to spend a little time in the shade thanks to its upcoming ‘The Eastern European Season’.

Across July and August, Walter Presents will bring four series to this side of the pond and all of them look like they’re worth a bing watch.

Find out more about each of the series below and decide which one(s) you’re going to be watching…

‘Four Strangers’ (Croatia), 17th July Channel 4 

Walter Presents: Four Strangers
Credit: Walter Presents

Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Danis Tanović, four complete strangers end up bound together irrevocably by a violent event. A multi-layered drama focused on powerful characters, each in some way ground down by the everyday struggle of life in the city. 

‘Sins of the Fathers’ (Poland), 29th July All 4 

Walter Presents: Sins of the Fathers
Credit: Walter Presents

A retired policeman and a former criminal must face their past when their daughters’ lives are suddenly put at risk in this gangster thriller shining a light on the dark and dangerous activities of the Warsaw Mafia. 

‘Hide and Seek’ (Ukraine), 14th August Channel 4 

Walter Presents: Hide and Seek
Credit: Walter Presents

A father and daughter play a game of hide-and-seek. Soon, she is nowhere to be found… Later, a video is posted which shows the girl holding a sign with a mysterious set of numbers. She’s the first of several children who disappear without a trace in a small industrial town. 

‘Angel of Death’ S2 (Poland), 26th August All 4 

Walter Presents: Angel of Death S2
Credit: Walter Presents

A year after the tragic events that took place, the public is waiting for the results of the trial in the case of the murdered women. Piotr Wolnicki, the main suspect, pleads not guilty. For some he is a terrifying murderer, for others a victim of the system. Will the testimonies be enough to put him away? 

In this article:, , , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood

EF Country

Our Top 10 most iconic moments from CMAFest 2022

It's hard to narrow down the whole festival into 10 bite size nuggets but we did it!

6 days ago
Kip Moore Kip Moore

EF Country

Kip Moore’s Top 10 Most Evocative, Literary Lyrics

A deep-dive into the most poetic lyrics ever written by Kip Moore.

3 days ago
Brett Eldredge Brett Eldredge

EF Country

Brett Eldredge – ‘Songs About You’ album review

The Country star continues to explore vulnerability and honesty on his new record.

7 days ago
Joaquin Phoenix - We Own The Night Joaquin Phoenix - We Own The Night

Film

10 Must-See Joaquin Phoenix Films

We pick the actors 10 greatest performances to date.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you