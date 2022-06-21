Walter Presents: ‘The Eastern European Season’ this July and August

With the weather heating up as the UK summer finally arrives, it’s tempting to stay outdoors but Walter Presents is giving us plenty of reasons to spend a little time in the shade thanks to its upcoming ‘The Eastern European Season’.

Across July and August, Walter Presents will bring four series to this side of the pond and all of them look like they’re worth a bing watch.

Find out more about each of the series below and decide which one(s) you’re going to be watching…

‘Four Strangers’ (Croatia), 17th July Channel 4

Credit: Walter Presents

Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Danis Tanović, four complete strangers end up bound together irrevocably by a violent event. A multi-layered drama focused on powerful characters, each in some way ground down by the everyday struggle of life in the city.

‘Sins of the Fathers’ (Poland), 29th July All 4

Credit: Walter Presents

A retired policeman and a former criminal must face their past when their daughters’ lives are suddenly put at risk in this gangster thriller shining a light on the dark and dangerous activities of the Warsaw Mafia.

‘Hide and Seek’ (Ukraine), 14th August Channel 4

Credit: Walter Presents

A father and daughter play a game of hide-and-seek. Soon, she is nowhere to be found… Later, a video is posted which shows the girl holding a sign with a mysterious set of numbers. She’s the first of several children who disappear without a trace in a small industrial town.

‘Angel of Death’ S2 (Poland), 26th August All 4

Credit: Walter Presents

A year after the tragic events that took place, the public is waiting for the results of the trial in the case of the murdered women. Piotr Wolnicki, the main suspect, pleads not guilty. For some he is a terrifying murderer, for others a victim of the system. Will the testimonies be enough to put him away?