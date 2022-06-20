Connect with us

Will Hoge releases ‘john Prine’s Cadillac’ from upcoming new album

Grammy award nominated shares the first single from his upcoming 12th album.

Published

Will Hoge
Credit: Missing Piece Group

Will Hoge has shared his new single, ‘John Prine’s Cadillac’, available now via EDLO Records/Soundly Music at all DSPs and streaming services here.

A celebratory nod to Hoge’s songwriting hero ringing out with power chords and cymbal crashes, ‘John Prine’s Cadillac’ heralds the veteran singer-songwriter’s eagerly awaited 12th studio album ‘Wings On My Shoes‘ which is released Friday, August 26th 2022 on CD, cassette, and all digital formats; a standard vinyl edition follows soon after. Pre-orders are available now HERE.

Will Hoge once had a random encounter with John Prine in Nashville traffic that lodged in his memory. “I look over and Mr. Prine was next to me in his Cadillac, shades on, music loud enough you could kinda hear it through the window,” Hoge says in a statement. “He was just grinning, bobbing his head. I stared and really wondered what the fuck song(s) is that motherfucker playing that’s bringing him that kind of joy?!?!? It’s one of the great unsolved mysteries of my life.”

Will Hoge
Credit: Will Hoge

Hoge will mark the arrival of ‘Wings On My Shoes’ with a typically busy live schedule, including U.S. headline dates and festival appearances getting underway on June 18th, at Jasper, IN’s Astra Theatre and then travelling into the summer. Additional dates will be announced soon, For updates and ticket information, please visit www.willhoge.com/shows.

‘Wings On My Shoes’ marks yet another milestone on Will Hoge’s two-decade-plus musical journey, an already remarkable career that has seen him logging countless miles on the road and crafting an ongoing body of work that has earned acclaim from media outlets spanning Rolling Stone and American Songwriter to NPR and Forbes, a GRAMMY® Award nomination for “Best Country Song” (honoring the Eli Young Band’s chart-topping cover of his ‘Even If It Breaks Your Heart’), and an intensely loyal worldwide fan following.

Produced by Hoge during a week’s worth of live performances at Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studios ‘Wings On My Shoes’ was preceded earlier this year by the powerful album-closing ‘Whose God Is This?’ which is available for streaming and download here. The album – which sees Hoge joined by his longtime backing combo, guitarist Thom Donovan, drummer Allen Jones, and bassist Christopher Griffiths, with guest multi-instrumentalist Joshua Grange contributing pedal steel and organ – features few overdubs and zero studio trickery, wearing its rough edges with pride to stand tall as a document of a hardscrabble band at work, sweating and stomping its way toward rock ‘n’ roll redemption.

