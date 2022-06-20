Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Jake Hoot

EF Country

The Voice winner Jake Hoot releases new song ‘Had it to Lose’

Season 17 winner of The Voice releases new song.

Published

Jake Hoot has released relatable new single ‘Had It To Lose’ .Written by Hoot, Matt Warren and Matt Nolan and produced by Danny Myrick, ‘Had It To Lose’ is a mid-tempo track that the Season 17 winner of The Voice had an idea for after an unexpected bill came in the mail. “I am so excited for this song to get out there,” Hoot shares in a video posted on social media. “I’ve been playing it in shows for years. and had a lot of great feedback, so I’m excited to finally get it out there. It’s definitely one of my favourite songs I’ve had the pleasure of writing.”

Find “Had It To Lose” on your preferred digital platform

Hoot recently celebrated his first CMAFest with a performance on the Maui Jim Reverb Stage and a CMA booth signing. He won over the hearts of The Voice voters in 2019 and has continued to relate to fans with his comedic, viral TikTok videos that frequently feature his daughter and wife. Hoot is currently touring across the US and recently performed on the Grand Ole Opry for the 12th time.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood

EF Country

Our Top 10 most iconic moments from CMAFest 2022

It's hard to narrow down the whole festival into 10 bite size nuggets but we did it!

6 days ago
Kip Moore Kip Moore

EF Country

Kip Moore’s Top 10 Most Evocative, Literary Lyrics

A deep-dive into the most poetic lyrics ever written by Kip Moore.

3 days ago
Brett Eldredge Brett Eldredge

EF Country

Brett Eldredge – ‘Songs About You’ album review

The Country star continues to explore vulnerability and honesty on his new record.

6 days ago
Joaquin Phoenix - We Own The Night Joaquin Phoenix - We Own The Night

Film

10 Must-See Joaquin Phoenix Films

We pick the actors 10 greatest performances to date.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you