Larry Fleet

EF Country

Larry fleet releases new performance of unreleased song ‘Having a Girl’

Soulful Country artist releases live performance video.

Published

Just in time for Father’s Day, Big Loud’s soulful entertainer Larry Fleet is treating fans to a surprise live performance video of unreleased heart-warmer, “Having A Girl,” shot at renowned Nashville recording studio Welcome to 1979. 

In April 2021, Fleet used a demo version of “Having A Girl” to announce that he and wife Phebe were expecting their second child, a daughter. “Being a dad is the best thing I’ve ever done,” Fleet shares. “You never feel fully prepared when you find out you’re having a baby, so when I found out we were having Stella, I was so happy and excited. I also knew nothing about being the dad of a little girl. Pretty quickly after she came into the world, she changed my heart and made me a better man, husband, and father, just like my son Waylon had done a couple years earlier. I’m honored to be their dad, and I hope this song resonates with all the dads out there.”

 We had the pleasure of seeing Larry Fleet at CMAFest this year. He played the Riverfront stage and wowed the crowd there with performances of songs like ‘Stack of Records’ and ‘Where I Find God’. He just wrapped a four-month gig opening Morgan Wallen’s sold out ‘Dangerous’ tour. Later in the year Fleet will launch his first-ever headlining ‘One For The Road’ tour with a rotating set of openers including newcomers Nate Smith, Tyler Booth, and Megan Moroney. 

