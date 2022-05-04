Connect with us

Jake Hoot Goes Viral with Hilarous Parody of Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like”

The Voice winner parodies Walker Hayes for allergy season!

Published

Jake Hoot
Credit: Jake Hoot

If you’re anything like us, no matter which side of the Atlantic you’re on, you’ve probably woken up this morning with a scratchy throat and runny eyes! Yep, it’s allergy season again but why not turn it into a song? That’s exactly what The Voice Season 17 winner Jake Hoot has done with his viral smash, ‘Allergies Song’

The song is a parody of Walker Hayes’ ‘Fancy Like’ and you can watch it on TikTok now

Since Hoot posted the parody, it has received 1.6 million views and more than 165K likes on TikTok. Claritin also shared the clever video to their accounts with the caption, “who can relate?”

Jake Hoot
Credit: Jake Hoot Courtesy of TikTok

