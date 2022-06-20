Jodie Prenger joins ‘Coronation Street’ and will make her debut in August

Jodie Prenger is heading to ‘Coronation Street‘ it has been confirmed.

The singer and actress, who has enjoyed a hugely successful career on the West End will join the long-running soap as Glenda, the sister of ‘Corrie’ undertaker George Shuttleworth.

George is currently struggling with the arrival of a blast from his past in the shape of former school bully Frank Bardsley.

But things are about to take a turn for the better for George when another familiar face arrives in Weatherfield – his sister Glenda, played by actress and singer Jodie Prenger.

Glenda arrives on Coronation Street in early August, straight from a stint on the cruise ships and quickly finds her feet, and a job behind the bar of the Rovers.

Producer Iain MacLeod said: “Glenda sails in fresh from the cruise ships with a whiff of the exotic, quickly making best friends and enemies in equal measure. The character is loads of fun and has echoes of classic ‘Coronation Street’ females of old. Jodie is a fabulous talent and we are all very excited to have her aboard. She has felt very Corrie since the moment she stepped onto set and I think the viewers will love her.”

Credit: ITV

Jodie said: “I know I sound like a soppy sod, but it’s been on my bucket list to be in ‘Coronation Street’ since I was little. It’s an honour, it truly is a very special moment in my life. To be part of something my family and I have loved for so long. And what a character, oh I have to say, total dream part. I can’t wait for you all to meet fun and sassy Glenda, George Shuttleworth’s sister. I love Tony Maudsley already, what a fella! Your first day on the cobbles is one of the most nerve wrecking experiences you’ll go though and everyone was just so gloriously lovely, kind and welcoming. It was, and is, everything I expected, and more.”

Blackpool born Prenger found fame when she won the BBC Talent show ‘I’d Do Anything’ in 2008 going on to play Nancy in ‘Oliver’ in the West End.

Her credits also include playing Miss Hannigan in ‘Annie’ and appearing in ‘One Man Two Guvnors’ at the Haymarket Theatre in London. She took on the title role in the UK theatre tour of ‘Shirley Valentine’ and more recently she played the lead role of Kelly in the world premiere of Kay Mellor’s ‘Fat Friends The Musical’.

Prenger also starred as Helen in the National Theatre Production of ‘A Taste of Honey’, a performance inspired by watching early episodes of ‘Coronation Street’.

She will also be drawing on her cruise ship experience to play entertainer Glenda, as Prenger spent eight months in 2001 as one of four main entertainers in a team of 19 aboard the Disney Wonder.

Prenger has fulfilled a lifelong dream being cast as cruise performer Glenda, and this week began filming on the famous cobbles.