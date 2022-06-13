Connect with us

Pet Update Now Live In Weapon Fighting Simulator On Roblox

The best update in ages!

Published

WFS
Credit: OBD Games

Yup that’s right, pets, or rather banshies (yes I know that’s misspelt but that’s how they spell it in the game!), are now available in Weapon Fighting Simulator thanks to the most recent update which went live today. They are very easy to get but will take a very long time, or a lot of Robux, to get them to their highest levels.

To get a pet simply head to the Magma Valley area and you will see the new pet area on your left. Here you will see the Egg Merchant, Hatching House, Evolution House and the Skill Teaching House.

Check out the video below to see the new area in the flesh:

To get a pet you’ll need to visit the Egg Merchant first. Here you will find all of the current eggs currently for sale, these are randomly generated. You can either buy what is on offer or re-roll the selection and see if you get anything better. Keep in mind that you only get one free re-roll every six hours, any more and it will cost you robux.

Once you’ve got yourself an egg move over to the hatching house and select your egg. A timer will begin which can range from 12 -24 hours, once this timer reaches zero you can then claim your pet or if you’re feeling rich you can spend robux to get them instantly.

They can be levelled up like weapons by fusing them with other pets, you can also spend Qi and Spirit Stones to level up / evolve them into much stronger versions of themselves.

There is an awful lot to this process and it will take a lot of grinding or some very deep pockets before you manage to max them out. Despite this, they are a welcome change from the usual updates from this game, go check it out now!

