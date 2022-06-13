Countdown begins to the programme launch of Edinburgh International Film Festival 2022

The countdown has begun to the launch of the Edinburgh International Film Festival 2022 programme on Wednesday 20th July and with it, the festival has announced a new Screen Saver Pass bringing film fans more value from their film festival experience.

The Screen Saver Pass gives film lovers first access to the hottest tickets at the festival with a 48-hour priority booking window via the EIFF website before tickets go on general sale on Friday 22nd July.

The pass offers 10 tickets for the price of 8 with a full price of £96 and Concessions at £72, and access to priority booking for main features, shorts programmes, and retrospectives which all bring the world to Edinburgh in many different, unexpected and thrilling ways.

Tickets purchased using the Screen Saver Pass can be shared with film-loving friends and family – meaning everyone can explore EIFF’s new upcoming programme. Please see Terms and Conditions below for further details.

Eilidh Macleod, Marketing Manager for EIFF, said: “As the countdown to EIFF begins, we’re inviting you to see the world through film with us. Our new Screen Saver Pass helps you, your friends and family experience more of one of the world’s best film festivals. Our brilliantly curated programme of films and events is taking shape and we can’t wait to celebrate our 75th anniversary with you all in a few short months.”

This year EIFF celebrates its 75th anniversary, with a host of soon to be announced films, events, and programmes that feed into the film festival’s history of supporting new film talent by connecting audiences with innovative and essential storytellers.

Head to https://www.edfilmfest.org.uk/screen-saver-pass for more information on Screen Saver.

Edinburgh International Film Festival 2022 programme launches on 20th July 2022.

Edinburgh International Film Festival runs from 12th to 20th August 2022.