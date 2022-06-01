There are so many classic TV shows out there that capture the hearts and imaginations of their fans.

Whether you prefer lighthearted comedy or full-on action, no doubt there’s a classic show that gets you excited and is full of great sets, interesting characters, and memorable storylines.

If you feel like reminiscing about some of your favourite iconic TV shows, or you need inspiration for your next box set binge, read on for a guide to the most popular TV series of all time!

The Simpsons

Let’s start with everyone’s favourite yellow-skinned animated family, ‘The Simpsons’. Having been on our screens since 1989 it’s the longest-running American sitcom of all time, which shows you just how popular it is. With its huge cast of much-loved characters, distinctive animation style, and witty jokes, it’s no surprise that The Simpsons is special for so many people across the world. This is one iconic TV show that’s now truly embedded in popular culture.

Friends

Moving on to another classic American sitcom, it’s got to be ‘Friends’! This show follows a group of friends living in Manhattan and ran for ten seasons. As well as its characters, fans love the show for its memorable sets including Rachel and Monica’s apartment and Central Perk, one of the most famous on-screen coffee shops. The group’s gatherings around the cafe’s leather sofa helped to cement it as one of TV’s most popular and enduring sitcoms.

Game of Thrones

One action-packed iconic show is the fantasy drama ‘Game of Thrones’. Full of breathtaking visuals, complex storylines and character arcs, and hard-hitting drama, this show is based in the fictional continent of Westeros, where several kingdoms fight for domination. It was critically acclaimed throughout its run and won a total of 58 Emmy awards; more than any other drama series to date. The series’ powerful storylines and exceptional acting make it an enduring classic.

Breaking Bad

‘Breaking Bad’ is a gritty crime drama that follows the evolution of teacher turned drug dealer and one of the most memorable TV characters, Walter White, as he tries to secure his family’s financial future. Spanning across five seasons, the show features constant twists and turns that keep viewers hooked. Widely considered by critics to be one of the greatest shows of all time, Breaking Bad won multiple industry awards and almost universal praise.

Stranger Things

If you’re a science fiction fan, ‘Stranger Things’ is undoubtedly a classic. The series begins with the mysterious disappearance of a young boy in a small town. It follows the events after this, bringing together science fiction, horror, investigative drama, and the supernatural. Another reason why fans love Stranger Things is the unashamed 1980s nostalgia that’s part of every aspect of the show. With three seasons having aired so far, season four is scheduled to come out in 2022 and Netflix has renewed ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 to be the final season!

The Walking Dead

Another classic for horror fans in ‘The Walking Dead’. Set in a post-apocalyptic world where zombies run amok, the series charts a group of survivors as they attempt to stay alive whilst constantly being hunted. Full of gore and chilling moments, the show also explores what can happen if society totally breaks down. Running for ten seasons, the show brings together impressive special effects and shocking moments with more poignant concepts to create a show that horror fans rank as iconic.