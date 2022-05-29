Connect with us

Devotion

Film

‘Devotion’: Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell are pilots in the true-life story – watch the trailer

The film is based on the book by Adam Makos.

Published

The trailer has launched for ‘Devotion’, the new film based on the best-selling book by Adam Makos.

The film stars Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, Thomas Sadoski and Joe Jonas. It is based on a true story and directed by J.D. Dillard with a screenplay by Jake Crane & Jonathan A. H. Stewart.

‘Devotion’ tells the incredible true story of Jesse L. Brown (Jonathan Majors – ‘The Harder They Fall’, ‘Da Five Bloods’) a pioneering Black naval aviator, and the friendship he forged with his squadron teammate Tom Hudner (Glen Powell – ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Hidden Figures’) during the Korean War.  Pushed to their limits to become elite fighter pilots, their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the U.S. Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. 

‘Devotion’ is produced by Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbill and Trent Luckinbill.

The film will arrive in cinemas soon. You can watch the trailer at the top of the article.

