Producer, musician, songwriter Tim Protty-Jones releases infectious new song ‘Love on Our Side’

Musician, songwriter & Country radio personality Tim Prottey-Jones releases his brand new single today (May 27th) co-written with Grammy nominee Jeff Cohen & Nashville artist Ryan Kinder.

This track comes off the back of recent shows at London’s C2C Festival as well as his own headline shows in Manchester, Birmingham & Cardiff. Always busy, Tim also has producer credits on Vicki Manser’s new single, ‘Fly’ which is also released today. Credit: Tim Pretty Jones

‘Love on Our Side’ is a modern take on the classic ‘Romeo & Juliet’ story. The song builds to a catchy, infectious chorus that name-checks classic couples like Romeo & Juliet and Bonnie & Clyde but let’s hope this love story ends in a better way than those ones did! Pretty-Jones brings his ear for a melody big time here. The vocals are crisp, clear and enhance the ear-worm melody superbly.

Listen to ‘Love on Our Side’ below: