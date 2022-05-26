Walter Presents: ‘The Wagner Method’ coming to All 4 in June

Walter Presents is bringing French crime drama ‘The Wagner Method’ to All 4 in June.

The series stars Pierre Raby, Antonia de Rendiger and Etienne Diallo, and it’s created by Sebastien Paris and Eric Verat, the team behind Walter Presents: ‘Detective Cain’.

Police captain Cesar Wagner has been transferred to his hometown – but there’s one slight niggle; he’s a huge hypochondriac.

After being recently transferred to Strasbourg’s judicial police department in eastern France, police captain Cesar Wagner settles in with the new team. Assisted by Elise Beaumont, an uninhibited medical examiner, Wagner tries to impose his own distinctive style: a confirmed bachelor, big-hearted cop and compulsive hypochondriac who also has an obsession for his work, Wagner unsettles not only the suspects but also the members of his own squad.

He must win their trust, and for his first mission, Wagner ignores appearances and decides to investigate the apparently accidental death of a rising star of local football.

Walter Presents: ‘The Wagner Method’ will launch as a full boxset on All 4 on 17th June 2022.