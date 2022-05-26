Walter Presents – ‘Rig 45: Murder at Sea’ coming to More4 in June

Walter Presents is bringing claustrophobic thriller ‘Rig 45: Murder at Sea’ to More4 and All 4 in June.

The show stars Lisa Henni, Gary Lewis and Joi Johannsson. It was created by Ola Norén and Roland Ulvselius.

Following a fatal accident on Rig 45, Benthos Oils send their damage regulator Andrea out to the rig to document the accident. It’s Christmas and the rig is shut down for maintenance, only manned by a small skeleton crew consisting of 7 people when Andrea arrives by helicopter.

After arriving at the rig Andrea soon realises that this isn’t going to be a routine investigation. All of the crew members carry secrets and Andrea starts to suspect that it might not have been an accident after all. Following a second accident, communications to mainland are cut by a suspected sabotage.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

To make matters worse, a hurricane roars in making transportation to and from the rig impossible: Andrea is stuck on board with a killer. But who among them is it, and will she catch them before there are no crew left at all?

Walter Presents – ‘Rig 45: Murder At Sea’ will premiere on More4 at 9pm 24th June 2022. The full boxset will be available on All 4 following the transmission of the first episode.