‘The Gray Man’: Ryan Gosling and Chris evans face-off in explosive trailer

The explosive trailer has been released for Netflix’s upcoming action flick ‘The Gray Man’.

Directed by The Russo Brothers – Anthony Russo and Joe Russo – the film stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor, and Scott Haze.

The film is based on the book series ‘The Gray Man’ by Mark Greaney, and it’s written by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Ryan Gosling is The Gray Man and Chris Evans is his psychopathic adversary in the Netflix/AGBO-produced thriller.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article and take a look at the key art below:

Credit: Netflix

‘The Gray Man’ is in select UK cinemas from 15th July 2022 and on Netflix from 22nd July 2022.