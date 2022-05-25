Connect with us

Music

Skid Row release video for new single ‘The Gang’s All Here’

New video from rejuvenated rockers who are due here in the UK in October.

Published

Skid Row
Credit: Skid Row

Skid Row have released a music video for their latest single ‘The Gang’s All Here’, taken from the anticipated new studio album The Gang’s All Here, available October 14, 2022. The album will coincide with a lengthy UK tour for which tickets are available now.
 
“By the fans for the fans!” is the mantra for this video as the band has called upon their loyal and dedicated fanbase to help create the video by submitting live-video footage and photos from Skid Row’s recent 2022 concerts, as well as behind-the-scenes rehearsal moments.
 
The video is a testament to the power Skid Row have on and offstage, as well as the chemistry within the band and with their fans.

Skid Row
Credit: Skid Row


“‘The Gang’s All Here’ for me represents the brotherhood of this band. And with the addition on Erik our bond is more solid than ever. Our fans have always been part of the family, so when it was time to shoot a video, we handed the camera work over to them. After all, they have the best perspective to capture the excitement of a Skid Row show.” – Scotti Hill
 
“I’m so f’ing psyched to finally release this video! This video is by the fans for the fans. A big shout out to all the fans who made this video happen. Thank you!” – Erik Grönwall

The Gang’s All Here Tour 2022
Oct. 19 – KK’s Steel Mill, Wolverhampton, UK
Oct. 20 – Chalk, Brighton, UK
Oct. 21 – Cardiff University SU, Cardiff, UK
Oct. 23 – O2 Academy, Bristol, UK
Oct. 24 – O2 Forum, London, UK
Oct. 25 – Rock City, Nottingham, UK
Oct. 27 – O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK
Oct. 28 – O2 Academy, Sheffield, UK
Oct. 29 – Hangar 34, Liverpool, UK
Oct. 31 – O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK
Nov. 1 – Northumbria University, Newcastle, UK
Nov. 3 – Cambridge Junction, Cambridge, UK
Nov. 4 – Great Yarmouth, UK
Nov. 18 – Epic Studios, Norwich, UK

Pre-Order the album ‘The Gang’s All Here’ now

In this article:

