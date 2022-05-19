Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Seth Walker – ‘I Hope I Know’ Review

An album with a late night vibe that deals beautifully with heartbreak.

Published

Seth Walker
Credit: Joshua Black Wilkins

Seth Walker began work on his latest album ‘I Hope I Know’ in 2019. However, the breakup of a romantic relationship and the onset of the Covid pandemic led him to relocate from Nashville to Asheville, North Carolina, near where he was born and raised, delaying completion of the record. The resultant album has a late-night vibe, and deals beautifully with heartbreak. 

Stylistically, ‘I Hope I Know’ gives listeners what they’ve come to expect and like from Walker, a fusion of electric blues, jazz, and pop songcraft. Walker’s guitar playing, influenced by T-Bone Walker, is as good as ever, if in a somewhat more laid-back mode than some of his earlier work. He’s working with slower tempos and in a darker tone than in his previous work, and he handles the shift well.

The album gets off to a strong start with ‘The Future Ain’t What It Used To Be’ as Walker plays us in a with a strong riff. The song can be seen as commenting on the events of the last few years, and the changes the world is facing, and will continue to face, for sometime. There’s a note of melancholy here, as Walker, without directly expressing the thought, seems to mourn for the past and the world we were all used to. There’s hope here, too, though, as he sings, “I’m glad to see a change in me.” 

The album is at its jazziest on the second track ‘Why Do I Cry Anymore?’ and ‘Remember Me’. The instrumentation on these songs adds several layers of emotional shading, making each of them more complex. It gets folkier on the title cut, which is largely acoustic. The personal themes are deeply strong on these tracks, the latter of which asks, “How do I say I love if I’m not coming home?” Later, as he searches through this album to find ways to deal with heartbreak, he ask, “Why is it so hard to satisfy my mind?”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The four covers on the album come from a diverse range of sources, and they the emotional and thematic content of the album perfectly. Walker provides excellent, well-chosen takes on Bobby Charles’ ‘Tennessee Blues’, performed with spare, acoustic instrumentation,  Bob Dylan’s ‘Buckets of Rain’,  Van Morrison’s ‘Warm Love’ and the gospel classic ‘Peace In the Valley’. The last two act as a sort of coda for the album, with Dylan’s lyric “bucket of tears” balanced out, and resolved by the assurance that “there will be peace in the valley.” This provides us with a resolution, and reveals the emotional arc Walker has been casting through this record.

Whether the song has an electrically-driven, more filled out sound, or is acoustic and sparse, Walker’s playing and arrangements excel at creating mood and providing the lyrics and singing with emotional shading and tones. ‘I Hope I Know’ delivers what Walker’s fans have come to love, and, for new listeners it’s an accessible place to get started with a great musician. 

Track list: 1. The Future Ain’t What it Used to Be 2. Why Do I Cry Anymore? 3. Hope I Know 4. Remember Me 5. Satisfy My Mind 6. Tennessee Blues 7. Warm Love 8. River 9. Buckets of Rain 10. Peace in the Valley Record Label: Royal Potato Family Release Date: May 20th 2022 Buy ‘I Hope I Know’ now

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Ashley McBryde Ashley McBryde

EF Country

Ashley McBryde – Bristol UK live review

Ashley celebrates her first number one with an incendiary show in Bristol, UK.

7 days ago
Lil Warren, co-writer of Hoxton Street a Hoxton Hall until 28 May Lil Warren, co-writer of Hoxton Street a Hoxton Hall until 28 May

Arts

Hoxton Street Co-Writer Lil Warren Brings Thrill Of The Beloved British Soap Opera To The Stage

From lockdown pilots to earwigging in local cafes, Hoxton Street celebrates kitchen sink drama.

7 days ago
Walter Presents: The King of Warsaw Walter Presents: The King of Warsaw

TV

Interview: Michal Zurawski opens up about Walter Presents’ upcoming ‘The King of Warsaw’

The star of the new Polish series tells us what to expect.

7 days ago
Gangs of London Gangs of London

TV

‘Gangs of London’: get your first look at series 2

The new season arrives on Sky and NOW this year.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you