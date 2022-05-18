Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

TV

‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’ coming to Disney+ in August – watch the trailer

See Tatiana Maslany in action.

Published

Disney+ has confirmed that Marvel Studio’s ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ is coming to the streaming platform on 17th August 2022.

The new comedy series stars Tatiana Maslany (‘Orphan Black’) as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. 

The cast also includes established MCU stars Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

The series features nine episodes and the trailer teases a superhero/law comedy mash-up unlike anything we’ve seen before. You also get a glimpse at Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as Hulk.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Directors for the series include Kat Coiro and Anu Valia. The head writer is Jessica Gao.

Take a look at the key art below:

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Credit: Disney+

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Ashley McBryde Ashley McBryde

EF Country

Ashley McBryde – Bristol UK live review

Ashley celebrates her first number one with an incendiary show in Bristol, UK.

6 days ago
Scream Scream

Film

‘Scream 6’: everything we know about the next sequel

All of the latest on the upcoming movie is right here.

7 days ago
LEGO Transformers Optimus Prime LEGO Transformers Optimus Prime

Film

LEGO to release ‘Transformers’ Optimus Prime in June

The iconic character is yours to build from next month.

6 days ago
Lil Warren, co-writer of Hoxton Street a Hoxton Hall until 28 May Lil Warren, co-writer of Hoxton Street a Hoxton Hall until 28 May

Arts

Hoxton Street Co-Writer Lil Warren Brings Thrill Of The Beloved British Soap Opera To The Stage

From lockdown pilots to earwigging in local cafes, Hoxton Street celebrates kitchen sink drama.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you