‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’ coming to Disney+ in August – watch the trailer

Disney+ has confirmed that Marvel Studio’s ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ is coming to the streaming platform on 17th August 2022.

The new comedy series stars Tatiana Maslany (‘Orphan Black’) as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases.

The cast also includes established MCU stars Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

The series features nine episodes and the trailer teases a superhero/law comedy mash-up unlike anything we’ve seen before. You also get a glimpse at Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as Hulk.

‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Directors for the series include Kat Coiro and Anu Valia. The head writer is Jessica Gao.

Take a look at the key art below:

Credit: Disney+