Priscilla Block Announces World Tour Dates in the UK & Ireland

Published

Priscilla Block
Credit: Eric Ryan Anderson

Priscilla Block has announced dates for her ‘Welcome to the Block Party World Tour’, which follows her first headlining U.S. dates where she sold out 11 of 14 shows during the tour’s initial run. Priscilla is one of Country music’s most exciting new artists who has been taking the music world by storm since her RIAA Gold-certified “Just About Over You” captured audiences via TikTok. 

Those people who saw Priscilla at either the Songwriters night in London during the March C2C festival, or on the main stage at that festival in London, Dublin and Glasgow will have seen just what a talented & engaging performer she is. We were also charmed by her presentation style during her stint on TV co-presenting the ACM awards in the same month.

Priscilla Block UK Tour
Credit: Mercury Nashville / Snakefarm

Taking her debut album, ‘Welcome to the Block Party’ out on the road has been a wild success too. “I’m beyond blown away at the success of my first headlining tour!” says Block. “I’m still such a new Artist and it’s a little scary to go out and play on your own, but the fans have shown up all Spring, and I couldn’t be more grateful! I love being able to play my full album and bring all the deep cuts to life on stage. We got sassy with it, we got trashy with it, baby! I absolutely loved being able to elaborate on my own stories and where I’ve come from to my fans.”

Tickets for the Welcome to the Block Party World Tour will be available for purchase on Friday, May 20 at 10:00am BST / 4:00am CDT.
 
Welcome to the Block Party World Tour Dates 2022: 
22 August – Glasgow, UK / King Tut’s
24 August – London, UK / Lexington
26 August – Leicestershire, UK / The Long Road Festival
27 August – Leicestershire, UK / The Long Road Festival
29 August – Dublin, IRE / Workman’s

