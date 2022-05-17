Luke Combs achieves historic 13th number one with ‘doin’ This’

Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs furthers his record-breaking run at country radio this week as his single, “Doin’ This,” is No. 1 on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts. This is Combs’ thirteenth-consecutive No. 1 single, adding yet another historic accomplishment to his career.

In celebration of “Doin’ This,” as well as Combs’ last eight chart-topping singles, BMI will host its biggest No. 1 party ever with a special sold-out Parking Lot Party concert on June 8 in Nashville, featuring performances by Combs and his co-writers. We will be at this show so stay tuned to our social media channels for video footage from the event!

‘Doin’ This’, a personal reflection of his own life and career, is featured on Combs’ highly anticipated new album, ‘Growin’ Up’ which will be released June 24 via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville (pre-order here).

Reflecting on the album, Combs shares, “I’ve been working on this album on and off for two and a half years now. It was sort of a crazy process through what COVID brought, and what that meant for our touring life last year. It made me have to put a pause on this album for a second, but I’m just really stoked that it’s finally coming out. Working with Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton as a producer has been really great and I think that the fans are going to love these songs. I’m just excited to get them out and see what they think.”