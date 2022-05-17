Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Luke Combs achieves historic 13th number one with ‘doin’ This’

An exciting June lies ahead for Luke Combs.

Published

Luke Combs
Credit: Jeremy Cowart

Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs furthers his record-breaking run at country radio this week as his single, “Doin’ This,” is No. 1 on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts. This is Combs’ thirteenth-consecutive No. 1 single, adding yet another historic accomplishment to his career. 

In celebration of “Doin’ This,” as well as Combs’ last eight chart-topping singles, BMI will host its biggest No. 1 party ever with a special sold-out Parking Lot Party concert on June 8 in Nashville, featuring performances by Combs and his co-writers. We will be at this show so stay tuned to our social media channels for video footage from the event!

‘Doin’ This’, a personal reflection of his own life and career, is featured on Combs’ highly anticipated new album, ‘Growin’ Up’ which will be released June 24 via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville (pre-order here).

Reflecting on the album, Combs shares, “I’ve been working on this album on and off for two and a half years now. It was sort of a crazy process through what COVID brought, and what that meant for our touring life last year. It made me have to put a pause on this album for a second, but I’m just really stoked that it’s finally coming out. Working with Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton as a producer has been really great and I think that the fans are going to love these songs. I’m just excited to get them out and see what they think.” 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Ashley McBryde Ashley McBryde

EF Country

Ashley McBryde – Bristol UK live review

Ashley celebrates her first number one with an incendiary show in Bristol, UK.

4 days ago
HTML5 HTML5

Games & Tech

How Has HTML5 Helped The Video Streaming And Gaming Markets Grow?

We look at how HTML5 has improved experiences like video streaming and gaming.

6 days ago
Aliens Vs Predator Aliens Vs Predator

Games & Tech

The Hottest Alien Games that Every Gamer Should Play

We review five of the best video games made from popular Alien movie franchise.

6 days ago
Scream Scream

Film

‘Scream 6’: everything we know about the next sequel

All of the latest on the upcoming movie is right here.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you