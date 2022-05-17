Connect with us

HunterGirl – A new name in Country music Begins to emerge out of American Idol

Country music artist reaches the final of American Idol and releases new song ‘Red Bird’.

Published

After getting down to the last three contestants on this season’s American Idol, it’s time to take emerging artist HunterGirl seriously. She recently secured her place in this seasons finale by singing cover versions of Little Big Town’s ‘Girl Crush’ and Carrie Underwood’s ‘Undo It’.

HunterGirl (Hunter Wolkonowski) also released new song ‘Red Bird’ to all the usual platforms and you can listen to the slick, smooth ballad at the top of the page. ‘Red Bird’ channels the age-old idea that seeing a cardinal means that a loved one is visiting you from heaven. The Tennessee native revealed that she cried in the writing room on the day she wrote the song with Austin Goodloe and Matt McKinney. ” My mom told me that when I was younger, if I made a wish on a red bird, when it flies away my wish will come true,” Huntergirl told the press recently.

If you like what you are hearing on ‘Red Bird’ go check out HunterGirl’s most recent EP ‘One Day’, which contains five tracks, like the very melodic ‘Heartbreak Down’ and funky but fierce ‘Houdini’.

Throughout this season on American Idol Huntergirl has performed such songs as ‘Girl Goin Nowhere’ by Ashley McBryde, ‘Vice’ from Miranda Lambert and Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’. This season of American Idol will come to a climax with a three hour special on Sunday May 22nd at 8pm EST. Carrie Underwood and Michael Buble will be amongst the performers.

