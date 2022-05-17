Connect with us

Lainey Wilson Announces New Single ‘Heart Like a Truck’

First single from Lainey’s next album on the way.

Published

Lainey Wilson feature
Credit: Nick Rau

Coming off a two week stint at number one on the charts with Cole Swindell and their fantastic ‘Never Say Never’ track, BBR recording artist Lainey Wilson announces the May 20th release of new single, ‘Heart Like a Truck’. If you want a preview of the song, head over to our Insta Story page in the next 24 hours (Tuesday 17th May) and you’ll see a video of Lainey singing the chorus!

Produced by Jay Joyce and written by Lainey, Trannie Anderson and Dallas Wilson, the first single off her next album remains firmly in the spirit of Bell Bottom Country but shows the growth Lainey has experienced as a person, artist and songwriter since she wrote her debut album ‘Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’.

Lainey Wilson
Credit: BBR

“These past few months have been such a whirlwind, but man, it was quite the journey to get here. Miley wasn’t playing when she said, ‘it’s about the climb,’ because it really is what builds character and teaches you the most about yourself,” said Lainey Wilson. “’Heart Like A Truck’ is all about self-discovery, growth and embracing scars as badges of honor. After all, a truck that has hit a few bumps and earned some scratches has proved itself and its tenacity—the shiny one on the lot can’t say that.”

Pre-save or Pre-order ‘Heart Like a Truck’ Here

Lainey Wilson
Credit: Nick Rau

