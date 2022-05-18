Nate Smith’s ‘Whiskey On You’ could be the breakout smash of the summer

Breakout singer/songwriter Nate Smith’s new single “Whiskey On You” achieved a colossal first week, amassing over 7.5 million total global on-demand streams and reaching No. 10 on the Country On-Demand Streaming Chart. The track also debuted at No. 84 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 14 on the Hot Country Songs chart, marking Smith’s first career entry on the chart,

‘Whiskey On You’ follows Smith’s release ‘I Don’t Wanna Go To Heaven’ which is a fabulous song, although we prefer the duet version he released of it with Tenille Townes. ‘Whiskey on You’ is a ballsy, bombastic track driven by thumping drums and a rock guitar line that really leaps out of your speakers. If you like your Country with a bit of meat behind it, ‘Whiskey on You’ will be a delight. Credit: Sony Music Nashville

“I am beyond grateful for being able to release ‘Whiskey On You!!!’” Nate said. “Seeing the success is incredible, but I am truly just one teammate on a very large team that makes this happen. If it wasn’t for my management, label, publishing, booking, writers, etc., none of this would be possible!!”