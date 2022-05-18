Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nate Smith

EF Country

Nate Smith’s ‘Whiskey On You’ could be the breakout smash of the summer

It’s early days but Nate Smith’s new song has the feel of a smash about it.

Published

Breakout singer/songwriter Nate Smith’s new single “Whiskey On You” achieved a colossal first week, amassing over 7.5 million total global on-demand streams and reaching No. 10 on the Country On-Demand Streaming Chart. The track also debuted at No. 84 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 14 on the Hot Country Songs chart, marking Smith’s first career entry on the chart,

‘Whiskey On You’ follows Smith’s release ‘I Don’t Wanna Go To Heaven’ which is a fabulous song, although we prefer the duet version he released of it with Tenille Townes. ‘Whiskey on You’ is a ballsy, bombastic track driven by thumping drums and a rock guitar line that really leaps out of your speakers. If you like your Country with a bit of meat behind it, ‘Whiskey on You’ will be a delight.

Nate Smith Cover
Credit: Sony Music Nashville

“I am beyond grateful for being able to release ‘Whiskey On You!!!’” Nate said. “Seeing the success is incredible, but I am truly just one teammate on a very large team that makes this happen. If it wasn’t for my management, label, publishing, booking, writers, etc., none of this would be possible!!”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Ashley McBryde Ashley McBryde

EF Country

Ashley McBryde – Bristol UK live review

Ashley celebrates her first number one with an incendiary show in Bristol, UK.

6 days ago
Scream Scream

Film

‘Scream 6’: everything we know about the next sequel

All of the latest on the upcoming movie is right here.

7 days ago
LEGO Transformers Optimus Prime LEGO Transformers Optimus Prime

Film

LEGO to release ‘Transformers’ Optimus Prime in June

The iconic character is yours to build from next month.

6 days ago
Lil Warren, co-writer of Hoxton Street a Hoxton Hall until 28 May Lil Warren, co-writer of Hoxton Street a Hoxton Hall until 28 May

Arts

Hoxton Street Co-Writer Lil Warren Brings Thrill Of The Beloved British Soap Opera To The Stage

From lockdown pilots to earwigging in local cafes, Hoxton Street celebrates kitchen sink drama.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you